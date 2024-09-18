Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday 28 September, Hellingly Rugby Club have a family fun day to help celebrate their 50th anniversary year celebrations. There will be birds of prey, inflatables, face painting and more. The bar will be open and from 3pm and they have a face off against Littlehampton RFC in their first home league game of the season. Free entry and open to everyone.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service welcomed their Fire Cadets, parents, carers and distinguished guests, including the High Sheriff, Lucinda Fraser, Master of the Worshipful Company of Firefighters, Prof. David Holt, and Sister Mary Joy Langdon BEM – the first female firefighter in East Sussex and the UK, to the wonderful Hellingly Hub to celebrate their achievements over the last year. Susan Taylor, Partnership & Engagement Manager and Cadet Leader said: “The evening was a warming celebration of the profound achievements our Fire Cadets have made over the last year. We heard about a Cadet who went from being anxious and lacking confidence, to being confident speaking in front of hundreds of people, we heard of another Cadet who had intervened to save the life of a person at a train station, and we heard multiple stories of Cadets supporting each other to achieve their goals.” Fire Cadets is open to children aged 13-17 and there are units at Uckfield, Eastbourne and Bexhill Fire Stations. Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to e-mail [email protected] for more information. East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service offers free Home Safety Visits for eligible residents. To find out more, visit www.esfrs.org/HSVs.

David White, Chairman of Hellingly Parish Council says that Hellingly Parish Council believes that the Council should open public open space. The Council is happy therefore to take ownership of the public open space on the Burfield Grange development with a commuted payment of £200,000 to offset future maintenance costs. The transfer does not cover all of the open areas on the development as some of these such as the private roads and the area of ancient woodland to not afford access to the wider public. Those areas will continue to be administered by an estate management company and the costs of maintenance covered through an estate management charge. However, the estate management charges should be considerably less than might otherwise have been the case. As such, the Council is in the process of completing the transfer of ownership of the public open space on the Burfield Grange development.

The Friends of Hellingly Church stage the ever popular Festival of Christmas Trees in the church from 6 to 8 December. If you would like to advertise your business, club or school you can do this by sponsoring a tree and decorating it for the festival. The Friends provide the tree and afterwards the tree is yours. For more information contact Teresa on 01323 845652.

Submitted article

Hellingly Christmas Fair organised by Hellingly WI is on Saturday 16 November from 10am to 3pm at Hellingly Hub. There will be lots of craft and gift stalls, refreshments, tombola, and children’s games.

The next Men’s Breakfast will be on Saturday 21 September at The Crown, Hailsham starting at 9.30am. All welcome, no need to book.

Hellingly Church Harvest Supper is going to be held on Saturday 12 October with arrival from 7.15 to eat at 7.30pm at the Hellingly Community Hub. If you would like a ticket, a suggested donation will be £10. Please add your name to the list by the church door or book by calling Carol on 07759 567809. There will also be a raffle.

Harvest Decoration with harvest gifts is lovely to see in the church at this time of year. Hellingly Church harvest service is taking place on Sunday 13 October, please deliver your harvest gifts to the church from Sunday 6 October such as fruits, vegetables and tins.

The Friends of Hellingly Church fundraising Coffee Morning is taking place on Saturday 19 October from 10 to 12noon, in church. There will be a raffle and a cake stall.