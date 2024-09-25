Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday 28 September, Hellingly Rugby Club have a family fun day to help celebrate their 50th anniversary year celebrations. There will be birds of prey, inflatables, face painting and more. The bar will be open and from 3pm and they have a face off against Littlehampton RFC in their first home league game of the season. Free entry and open to everyone.

There is a Barn Dance at Blackstock Estate on 2 November for a night of boot-stomping fun, delicious food and dancing that will have you swinging all night long. Whether you are a pro at square dancing or just there for the food, there will something for everyone. Home-cooked favourites while you twirl, spin, and dosey-doe with friends. Doors open 5.30pm. There will be a traditional western buffet included in the price of your ticket served from 6pm with the first dance to start at 7.30pm until 9pm with a short interval until 9.30pm then the 2nd dance will take place until 11pm. Book at https://www.onlineticketseller.com/events/86330.

Along with her family and local residents, Izzy continues to maintain the dog park for the benefit of the whole community. Earlier this year, obstacles were repaired and repainted, new weave poles and the existing signposts were concreted in place and wood chip was replenished, once again donated by Laurence Hawkins Tree Surgery. Most recently the A-frame was removed, having sustained damage and it is hoped to be replaced at some point in the future. If anyone would like to help with maintaining the dog park, please get in touch via the Facebook page Hellingly Dog Park.

David White, Chair of Hellingly Parish Council, update: In addition to completing the transfer of the public open space on the Burfield Grange development the Council continues to work with Southern Water and others to reduce the risk of flooding within the Parish. We will never completely alleviate the flooding in the village but we can prevent the sewer floods in Station Road and Park Road and we can work with County Highways to alleviate the surface water floods that are affecting many of our other roads such as New Road, the A267, and the A271. Southern Water has announced a programme of relining the main sewer in Park Road and Station Road, and of diverting the sewer flows from the new Swingate Park development away from the Park Road sewer in addition to the series of non-return valves already inserted in the Station Road sewer. County Highways has been encouraged to clear blocked culverts and increase the clearance of road gullies. There has been a marked reduction in road floods, but more can be done.

Hellingly Church of St Peter & St Paul is not only a place for Christians to worship in, it is part of our heritage. Rev Ron Chatwin, of the Friends of Hellingly Church says: “If only the walls could speak, what tales they would tell. We would be spellbound. That, is why we have to treasure it, keep it standing firm. People tell me that when they have visitors, they take them for a walk to the village and show them round the church. Yes, it belongs to all of us, to show off. House owners always have their hands in their pockets; something to be mended, something to be replaced. If that is for a house, think of the cost for a large building that is over eight hundred years old. Yes, good friends are needed indeed.” Now you can sign up to be one. Join the circle that keeps the old church building standing up and not falling down. For more information please email [email protected].

Halloween Kids Activities will take place on Wednesday 30 October in two sessions: 10am to 12pm and then 12.30 to 2.30pm. Booking is essential, please download the booking form from the Parish Council website, email or drop into the office with payment of £2 per child. There will be some themed arts and crafts, a Wild Science Halloween Show with the Mad and Nutty Professor and some Halloween games. There will be HappyJacks soft play set up in the Green Room for under 5's. Go along to the Hellingly Hub for some fun.

Someone has been murdered at Blackstock Country Estate. You can go along, join in and help to solve this mystery on 19 October. Tickets are available on the Blackstockestate.co.uk.

1st Hellingly Scout Group Mowgli cub pack had a visit from Hellingly Rugby Club this week. Coach Derry ran through some fun drills with the cubs. Lots of fun and smiles were seen throughout. The Junior Rugby section has restarted recently at Horsebridge Recreation ground for ages 6+ on a Sunday morning.

Have you tried the Cricketers Café at Roebuck Park in the Cricket Pavilion yet. They are open for hot and cold drinks, light snacks and lunches on Tuesday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7.30am to 4.30pm.