Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
David White, Chair of Hellingly Parish Council, update: The Council is also embarking upon a review of the Neighbourhood Development Plan. The review has been delayed as a result of the General Election and the need to see what changes central government intends to impose on the area. One thing is clear is that there will be no reduction in the requirement on Wealden to continue to deliver an ever-increasing number of new homes across the District. However what Government seems to ignore is that District Councils do not build houses and if they really want to address the failure to deliver, they should tackle the developers and require them to build out the permissions already granted (some 8000 in Wealden) before insisting on blighting even more green spaces by granting yet more consents. It is difficult to see where more houses could be built in Hellingly without damaging the environment that so many of us appreciate but I expect property speculators will have their own ideas. We may have successfully defended the appeal on the land south of the A271 near the Boship, but I suspect that a revised scheme will be proposed. However, it is encouraging to see a planning inspector placing reliance of those Neighbourhood Plan policies designed to prevent the coalescence of Lower Horsebridge, Lower Dicker and Hailsham and to preserve the Cuckmere Valley corridor as a valued green space and ecological corridor. The Council is also continuing to work on the improvements to the Lower Horsebridge recreation ground. The immediate priority has been to open the space up for carparking (which has been done) thereby alleviating the pressure on the adjoining roads. The next stage is to deliver the improved playing spaces. As always, the Parish Council continues to meet at the Community Hub every second Wednesday of the month, except August, and as an open, transparent, and accountable council, everyone is welcome to attend to raise with us matters of concern, or just to see local democracy in action.
Someone has been murdered at Blackstock Country Estate. You can go along, join in and help to solve this mystery on 19 October. Tickets are available on the Blackstockestate.co.uk.
If you are planning a wedding, Blackstock Country Estate, Grove Hill, Hellingly has a Wedding Fair this Sunday 6 October from 11am to 4pm when you will be able to meet their suppliers. No need to book.
Springham Farm is offering a farm walk and organic meat sale at its farm on Grove Hill, Hellingly BN27 4HE on Saturday 19 October. This is a farm gate organic meat sale with the opportunity for farm walks as well. Meat is available from animals in a very high welfare system and fed only grass from this farm. They have most cuts of beef and plenty of mince if this is your first venture into high nutrient meat. Sales open at 10am. If you would like a walk as well, bring wellies and outdoor clothes. Longer walk starting soon after 10am, short walk at 11.30am.
Hellingly Church Harvest Supper is going to be held on Saturday 12 October with arrival from 7.15 to eat at 7.30pm at the Hellingly Community Hub. If you would like a ticket, a suggested donation will be £10. Please add your name to the list by the Hellingly church door or book by calling Carol on 07759 567809. There will also be a raffle.
Little People in Hellingly Church - there will be a supervised child friendly area starting at the back of church for the 10.45 Hellingly service starting on 6, October. This will run each week except for the Family Service every 4th Sunday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.