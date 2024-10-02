Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

Harvest Decoration of Hellingly Church is really appreciated with harvest gifts at this time of year. The Harvest Service is taking place on Sunday 13 October. Please deliver your harvest gifts to the church from Sunday 6 October. Fruits, vegetables and tins are welcome.

David White, Chair of Hellingly Parish Council, update: The Council is also embarking upon a review of the Neighbourhood Development Plan. The review has been delayed as a result of the General Election and the need to see what changes central government intends to impose on the area. One thing is clear is that there will be no reduction in the requirement on Wealden to continue to deliver an ever-increasing number of new homes across the District. However what Government seems to ignore is that District Councils do not build houses and if they really want to address the failure to deliver, they should tackle the developers and require them to build out the permissions already granted (some 8000 in Wealden) before insisting on blighting even more green spaces by granting yet more consents. It is difficult to see where more houses could be built in Hellingly without damaging the environment that so many of us appreciate but I expect property speculators will have their own ideas. We may have successfully defended the appeal on the land south of the A271 near the Boship, but I suspect that a revised scheme will be proposed. However, it is encouraging to see a planning inspector placing reliance of those Neighbourhood Plan policies designed to prevent the coalescence of Lower Horsebridge, Lower Dicker and Hailsham and to preserve the Cuckmere Valley corridor as a valued green space and ecological corridor. The Council is also continuing to work on the improvements to the Lower Horsebridge recreation ground. The immediate priority has been to open the space up for carparking (which has been done) thereby alleviating the pressure on the adjoining roads. The next stage is to deliver the improved playing spaces. As always, the Parish Council continues to meet at the Community Hub every second Wednesday of the month, except August, and as an open, transparent, and accountable council, everyone is welcome to attend to raise with us matters of concern, or just to see local democracy in action.