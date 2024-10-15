Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hellingly Community Hub is now a Blood Donation Centre. If you would like to donate, you must book at www.blood.co.uk. Up coming sessions are on 25 October, 1 and 15 November.

The Friends of Hellingly Church are holding a fundraising Coffee Morning on Saturday 19 October from 10 to 12noon in the church. There will be a raffle and a cake stall.

Springham Farm is offering a farm walk and organic meat sale at its farm on Grove Hill, Hellingly BN27 4HE on Saturday 19 October. Sales open at 10am. If you would like a walk as well, bring wellies and outdoor clothes. Longer walk starting soon after 10am, short walk at 11.30am.

On 1 November there is a Dark Skies celebration from 6 to 8pm at Springham Farm, Grove Hill, Hellingly bn27 4HE. This will be a farm stroll and night sky astronomy experience so sign up here if you are interested https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1041867542867.

The White Hart pub, Lower Horsebridge, Hailsham quizzes are back. The first is on Wednesday 23 October at 7.30pm. It is £2 per person with a maximum 6 per team. Funds raised will be donated to the new Youth Station which recently opened in Hailsham. To book, pop into the pub, pm on Facebook or email [email protected]. £2 per player will be donated to the new Youth station in Hailsham

The Cricketer’s Café in Roebuck Park, Hellingly Country Park, together with Templespa will be hosting a McMillan coffee morning on Friday 18 October from 10am to 2pm with a percentage of all sales as a donation. A guess the weight of a fruit cake competition will also be held on the day. Templespa will be in the Café with beautiful gifts with donations from every purchase going to MacMillan. There will also be a raffle to win a prize worth £20.

Regarding Love in a Box 2024, in the coming months attention will start to turn to the celebration of Christmas. It is hard to comprehend the fact that there are tens of thousands of children in parts of Eastern Europe who are likely to receive no Christmas gifts at all, either because their parents are too poor to buy them anything or because they have no parents. Mustard Seed Relief Mission seeks to provide as many of these children as it can with Christmas presents through their annual "Love in a Box" appeal and this is a cause that Hellingly and Upper Dicker Churches have supported for many years. If you would like to be involved, pick up a leaflet in church and simply follow the instructions. The idea is to get hold of a shoe box, choose what age and gender you are buying for and buy toys and other items to fill the box (as shown on the leaflet). Please place your filled box at the back of the church and it will be collected from there. The closing date for this is 12 November (Remembrance Sunday), earlier than in previous years. If you have any spare shoe boxes please could you put them in the back of church. We are also very grateful to the ladies in our churches who have knitted numerous items of children's clothing which will soon be available.

Southern Water has completed 72% of the relining of the sewer in Hellingly – 1,470m of 2,052m. It has also carried out a number of ad hoc repairs to the sewer, including a collapsed clay pipe on Mill Lane and removing a large root mass on Church Lane. They say they are on track for completion for mid-December, however this is subject to any issues they find and fix in the sewer. It is progressing well, however “we regret the disturbances caused by the subcontractor, First 4 Drains.” There has been a change in supervisor for the site now and PC Clancy is monitoring them closely.

This year’s Halloween Kids Activities will take place on Wednesday 30 October at the Hellingly Community Hub. There will be two sessions, 10am to 12pm and then 12.30 to 2.30pm. Booking is essential, please download the booking form from the website, email or drop into the office with payment of £2 per child. There will be some themed arts and crafts, a Wild Science Halloween Show with the Mad and Nutty Professor and Halloween games. HappyJacks soft play will be set up in the Green Room for under 5s.