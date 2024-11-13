Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Friends of Hellingly Church stage the ever popular Festival of Christmas Trees in the church from 6 to 8 December.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Come along between 10am to 5pm and from 12.30 on Sunday. Refreshments and music accompaniment as you browse, admire and vote for your favourite. If you would like to advertise your business, club or school you can do this by sponsoring a tree and decorating it for the festival. The Friends provide the tree and afterwards the tree is yours. For more information contact Teresa on 01323 845652.

Hellingly Community Hub is now a Blood Donation Centre. If you would like to donate, you must book at www.blood.co.uk. The next session is on 30 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hellingly Christmas Fair organised by Hellingly WI is on Saturday 16 November from 10am to 3pm at Hellingly Hub. There will be lots of craft and gift stalls, refreshments, tombola, and children’s games.

User (UGC) Submitted

If you love crafting, there is a huge craft de-stash table sale of pre-loved and new crafting supplies taking place on Sunday 24 November from 10am to 3pm at Hellingly Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly BN27 4EP. There will be dies, rubber and clear stamps, stencils, embossing folders, silicone moulds, punches, fabric, haberdashery, beads, papercraft, cardmaking and more. Please be aware, some sellers may only take cash.

Blackstock Comedy Night is on Saturday 23 November at the Blackstock Country Estate, Grove Hill, Hellingly. Promising to be a fun filled evening of laughs, accompanied by a Tex Mex Buffet from 6.15 to 7.45pm. Tickets in advance blackstock.onlineticketseller.com or at the bar on the night £12.75 to £15.