Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

On Sunday there is a huge craft de-stash table sale of pre-loved and new crafting supplies taking place from 10am to 3pm at Hellingly Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly BN27 4EP.

Blackstock Comedy Night is on Saturday 23 November at the Blackstock Country Estate, Grove Hill, Hellingly. Promising to be a fun filled evening of laughs, accompanied by a Tex Mex Buffet from 6.15 to 7.45pm. Tickets in advance blackstock.onlineticketseller.com or at the bar on the night £12.75 to £15.

Hellingly Community Hub is now a Blood Donation Centre. If you would like to donate, you must book at www.blood.co.uk. The next session is on 30 November.