Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

A CHRISTMAS FOOD & CRAFT FAYRE at Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill, Hellingly is on Sunday 8 December from 10am to 4pm for some Christmas spirit, present buying and a mince pie.

There will be hot food, mulled wine, hot chocolate and more. Their Christmas cabin is open for the day and the Christmas donkeys and other farm animals will be making an appearance. A festive day for all.

DONATE BLOOD at Hellingly Community Hub. This is now a Blood Donation Centre. If you would like to donate, you must book at www.blood.co.uk. The next session is on 30 November. It is also now a Covid and Flu vaccination centre.

MEN’S BREAKFAST EVENT organised by St Peter & St Paul, Hellingly and Holy Trinity, Upper Dicker churches is on Saturday 30 November at 9.30am at The Crown, Hailsham. No need to book, just come along.

A CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL in the church of St Peter & St Paul, Hellingly starts on Friday 6 December daily from 10am to 5pm and from 12.30pm on Sunday 8 December. The trees are sponsored by local firms, clubs, schools, funeral services and lots more. Refreshments will be served all day. Local musicians will be playing whilst you browse. The Friends of Hellingly Church are sponsoring the event and the Chairman of the Parish Council, Councillor David White, is giving a bottle of champagne for the best decorated tree as decided by the votes of the visitors. Free entry.

HELLINGLY COMMUNITY ORCHARD is coming soon. Ground works are currently taking place. Over the coming weeks, the Team will be working very hard to prepare the ground ready for planting around 25 various fruit trees for the community. These will be for people in the local community all to maintain, pick and enjoy the fruit at the appropriate times throughout the year. Residents have been assured that no trees that are currently in the same location will be removed.

CHILDREN’S TOYS can be at the Hellingly Community Hub donation point on behalf of Hailsham Foodbank. If you can buy an extra toy this year or have any unwanted new ones, please drop to the Hub Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm, thank you. This is also a drop off point for food donations for Hailsham foodbank.