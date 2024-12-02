Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

A CHRISTMAS FOOD & CRAFT FAYRE at Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill, Hellingly is on Sunday 8 December from 10am to 4pm.

FLEXI-BUS is an on-demand bus service which is flexible, affordable and bookable transport in East Sussex for areas with limited or no public transport. The flexibus can help connect you with your local area and the wider public transport network and operates Monday to Saturday 7am to 7pm, excluding Bank Holidays. You can book via Smartphone or tablet via the Ride Pingo App or call 01273 078203 from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday. All bookings must be made through the App or the call centre. Walk Up and telephone bookings cannot be taken directly by drivers. If booking on behalf of someone else, telephone booking is recommended so that the correct passenger’s name is assigned to the trip. You can book a Flexibus ride as little as 30 minutes before you want to travel and up to 7 days in advance. Visit www.eastsussex.gov.uk/roads-transport/public/flexibus for more information.

A FRONTLINE NHS AMBULANCE was purchased in mid-September and given the name Amy. Alongside a former school bus called Bob, purchased for £500, Amy departed for Kharkiv in the Ukraine ladened with various and kindly donated in part from the Hellingly and Hailsham community. Amy and Bob departed and after three days of driving across Europe, plus a stop off in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, arrived in Kharkiv. Within hours of being handed over, the vehicles were deployed into service, delivering aid to people living in the buffer zone and attending to buildings struck by Russian forces. Since then, Amy and Bob have racked up an impressive record. Between 15 September and 30 October, they have attended and evacuated 965 people and a further 64 disabled plus over 50 cats and dogs. There are two other vehicles with various uses which will be heading out on 19 December visiting orphanages over the Christmas period. Precise locations cannot be given until after the operation has been carried out. Should you wish to donate towards the January 25 trip, please contact East Sussex Ukraine Support at [email protected] or donate to the bank account Lloyds Bank, East Sussex Ukraine Support, Account number 24243268, sort code 309950. You can also required details of their Amazon wish list.

FRIENDS OF PARK WOOD HELLINGLY came into being in 2017 when Park Wood was put up for sale by the Environment Agency. An awful lot has happened since then, including of course the reversal of that decision. Over the last few years FoPWH has remained involved with Park Wood, its community and the wood’s owners, the Environment Agency. They shared their management plan and woodland survey, which was produced by the Woodland Trust with the Environment Agency. FoPWH has advised on the path routes and has pushed the right people into addressing the flooding issue and have dealt with lots of other issues. It was also hoped to replace a footbridge and set up a regular volunteer working group. However, the Environment Agency have not particularly welcomed their efforts nor made it easy and finally the committee has decided that the Friends of Park Wood Hellingly has run its course. The committee members would all like to move on to more fruitful pursuits. This, therefore, will be the first of two or three reports detailing the dismantling of the group, the website, the Limited Company and the funds in its bank account. These will be dispersed to some local community groups or charities with the consent of its members. FoPWH would be really grateful for everyone’s thoughts on this and perhaps some suggestions as to whom the funds should go. The idea is for two or three payments to different organisations, as opposed to just one payment to one charity. Once they have some feedback they will advise the outcome. The Facebook page will remain active as it is a good noticeboard, is easy to run and is a point of contact for woods users. The wood, weather permitting is still a beautiful place for everyone, their family and friends to enjoy. As a final word FoPWH firmly believe that Park Wood is left in a safer position than before 2017. Since then the Woodland Trust have ensured ancient woodland in Britain has increased protection and across the World the value and importance of Woodland for both carbon capture and ecological structure is being realised. Thanks are offered for all the support over the years, “every single ounce of which has been crucial in our motivation to keep going.”