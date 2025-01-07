Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

MESSY CHURCH is next on Sunday 12 January at the Hellingly Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly from 3.30 to 5pm.

Messy Church is based on creativity, hospitality and celebration. Go along and see what it is like. There are arts and crafts, an all age short service and Sunday tea for all. No need to book, just come along. Suitable for all ages and stages. There is no charge but donations are welcome. You can find more information about this family event at https://celebratingfaith.co.uk.

THE FRIENDS OF PARK WOOD Hellingly have run a successful campaign over several years. You may not have heard of Park Wood in Hellingly but it is a small ancient woodland which has been used and loved by local people for many years. In 2017 a campaign group was set up after those local people heard about the intended sale of Park Wood by its owners the Environment Agency. After some very hard work over several years and with strong support from many local people, the campaign was successful and Park Wood was taken off the market. Since then thankfully, ancient woodland has gained more value worldwide and increased protections in law. The Friends of Park Wood committee had high hopes for running some volunteer groups in the wood with permission from the EA, but sadly this proved impossible, despite The Friends very best efforts. And so it has been decided that the group, having achieved the initial success will disband and distribute their funds between several local charities, which have been voted for by the membership of the group and a Facebook poll. The charities voted for are, Hailsham Pavilion, East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Children with Cancer Fund, Polegate. A Facebook page will remain permanently, and the email address will remain active for at least another year. If anyone needs to contact the group, email [email protected] . The group would like to send thanks to everyone who has helped make our campaign successful with advice, support and encouragement over the last seven years.