Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

LIVE WRESTLING is coming to Hellingly at the Hellingly Hub on 25 January at 6.30pm.

Described as unmissable family fun, children pay just £5 (limited offer). Non-stop wrestling action, explosive matches, and edge-of-your-seat moments for the whole family and the ultimate family night out. Tickets at https://kapowwrestling.co.uk.

THE RETIRING COLLECTIONS from both Hellingly and Dicker churches at the Carol and Crib services this year amounted to an amazing £770.03. This money has been sent to the YMCA Downlink Chaplaincy, which is the chosen charity, For anyone that doesn’t know Elly’s ‘Day’ job is Chaplain to the YMCA Downslink Group.

ST PETER & ST PAUL CHURCH HELLINGLY will be extensively redecorated internally this summer which will entail its closure for two months from 1 August to 30 September. Services will be held as usual but they will be outside when the weather permits or at another nearby location otherwise. This is important work needed to maintain the church building to a good standard. Further details will be announced in due course. The church will not be available for weddings or funerals during this period.