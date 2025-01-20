Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

A FARMHOUSE BREAKFAST is being offered for people to support the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) on Saturday 15 February from 8.45am to 1.30pm at Hellingly Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly.

This charity supports farmers in all sorts of circumstances and works tirelessly to uplift and support farming people through practical, financial and emotional assistance, touching the lives of thousands of people every year. At the core of RABI’s mission is the commitment to address the individual needs of farming people. It offers one-to-one, expert support, advice and guidance, tailored to every unique circumstance. Whether it is giving expert advice on benefits potentially available to farming people or accessing mental health support, RABI offers a beacon of hope. Suggested donation £15 adults, £5 children under 14. Book via Gill and Brian Hesselgrave at [email protected] or [email protected] .

FRIENDS OF HELLINGLY CHURCH are looking for new Friends. People to step up to the plate and make a commitment. If you can you be the person they are looking for, you are invited to volunteer. The Friends have been in existence for seven years now and they exist solely to help preserve the church as our architectural and historical heritage. Ronald Chatwin, Chairman, says, “We have inherited it, we look after it, we pass it on, having "done our bit" in our generation - we have run with it. We are not shirking our responsibility.” So, if you can help the Friends, application forms are on the table by the church door. To keep in touch they have a quarterly newsletter and the duty sides person will give you their New Year copy either before or after the service. On a personal note, (as chairman) I am most grateful, and proud too, that all the original committee remain in office still. Others have come and gone, but not the stalwarts. If you are not able to make it along to a service, but care about the church in your community and would like to help, call the Parish Administrator on 07414 856807 for more information.