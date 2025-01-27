Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

QUIZ TIME hosted by Hailsham Young Farmers is coming up on 15 February at 7:30pm at the Hellingly Community Hub BN27 4EP.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is £5 per person for teams of 2-6. There will be cakes and hot drinks, raffle and prizes. If you would like to book your spot email [email protected] or message them via socials.

A MOTOWN TRIBUTE evening is planned for Wellshurst Golf Club in Hellingly on Saturday 15 February. Call and book your seat for a fabulous evening which includes a two course meal. Tickets are £37.50pp on 01435 813636 or email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COMEDY NIGHTS at Blackstock country estate return on Saturday 22 February 6pm to 11pm for £12.75 and £15 with Tex Mex buffet. It promises to be a fun filled evening of laughs. Buffet tickets can be pre purchased or on the night at the bar. Book https://blackstock.onlineticketseller.com/events/88276.

User (UGC) Submitted

BABY BANK SOUTH WEALDEN CIC has been super busy recently, delivering bundles of clothes, prams and more, which means some of their stock has nearly run out. They are in desperate need of: BOYS clothes sizes 9-12 months, 3-4 years and 4-5 years warm clothing. GIRLS clothes 9-12 months, 12-18 months and 3-4 years warm clothing. Also, baby floor play mats and gyms, activity walker, puzzles etc. They are sometimes asked for shoes. So if you have some good condition children shoes (not baby) you are looking to donate, please let us know at 07355 445502 or email [email protected].

A FARMHOUSE BREAKFAST is being offered for people to support the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) on Saturday 15 February from 8.45am to 1.30pm at Hellingly Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly. Suggested donation £15 adults, £5 children under 14. Book via Gill and Brian Hesselgrave at [email protected] or [email protected].