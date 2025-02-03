Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

COMMUNITY ORCHARD VOLUNTEERS NEEDED to help plant Hellingly Parish Council’s Community Orchard in the Country Park.

Go along to The Hub on Wednesday 5 March at 10am to help plant trees for the new Community Orchard. Bring your shovels, roll up your sleeves, and enjoy a morning of fresh air, teamwork, and community spirit.

BOOK YOUR FARMHOUSE BREAKFAST to support the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) on Saturday 15 February from 8.45am to 1.30pm at Hellingly Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly. Suggested donation £15 adults, £5 children under 14. Book via Gill and Brian Hesselgrave at [email protected] or [email protected].

QUIZ TIME hosted by Hailsham Young Farmers is coming up on 15 February at 7:30pm at the Hellingly Community Hub BN27 4EP. It is £5 per person for teams of 2-6. There will be cakes and hot drinks, raffle and prizes. If you would like to book your spot email [email protected] or message them via socials.

THE PARISH COUNCIL at its last meeting discussed the installing of 3 double litter and dog bins these had been ordered and were due to be installed imminently. Regarding the children’s play area new toddlers equipment WDC advised Burfield Grange that compensation had been offered by Lightening Fibre in lieu of the placement of the LF cabinet on this section of private land. The Young at Heart Christmas Lunch was a great success, the highest attendance so far, but the caterers fell short on the amount of food and arrived 45mins late. A new caterer to be appointed for next year. Community Orchard ground works had been completed and planting to take place in January, weather permitting.