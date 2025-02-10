Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News
It promises to be a fun filled evening of laughs. Buffet tickets can be pre purchased or on the night at the bar. Book https://blackstock.onlineticketseller.com/events/88276.
A FUNDRAISING COFFEE MORNING is happening on Saturday 22 February from 10am to 12 noon. This is a fundraising opportunity for the Children's Society so even more chances to sit, natter, coffee, raffle, enjoy each other's company and raise funds. The Children's Society annual box opening will also take place in church. Please bring your collection boxes to the coffee morning alternatively they can be left with Pip or one of the church wardens. Thank you. “ Christingle” marmalade will be available to purchase. Hellingly church has a long association with this much needed charity and if you wish to have a donation box please contact Jean on 07766 572940.