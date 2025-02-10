Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

COMEDY NIGHTS at Blackstock country estate return on Saturday 22 February 6pm to 11pm for £12.75 and £15 with Tex Mex buffet.

A FUNDRAISING COFFEE MORNING is happening on Saturday 22 February from 10am to 12 noon. This is a fundraising opportunity for the Children's Society so even more chances to sit, natter, coffee, raffle, enjoy each other's company and raise funds. The Children's Society annual box opening will also take place in church. Please bring your collection boxes to the coffee morning alternatively they can be left with Pip or one of the church wardens. Thank you. “ Christingle” marmalade will be available to purchase. Hellingly church has a long association with this much needed charity and if you wish to have a donation box please contact Jean on 07766 572940.