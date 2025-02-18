Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

BLOOD DONOR SESSIONS are to be held at the Hellingly Hub, The Drive, Hellingly on 21 and 28 February.

If you would like to donate or find out more visit www.blood.co.uk to register and to book.

BLACKSTOCK ESTATE COMEDY NIGHT at Blackstock country estate, Grove Hill, Hellingly on Saturday 22 February 6pm to 11pm for £12.75 and £15 with Tex Mex buffet. Buffet tickets can be pre purchased or on the night at the bar. Book at https://blackstock.onlineticketseller.com/events/88276.

A FUNDRAISING COFFEE MORNING is happening on Saturday 22 February from 10am to 12 noon in aid of the Children's Society at Hellingly Church of St Peter & St Paul, Church Lane, Hellingly, just off North Street.

COMMUNITY ORCHARD VOLUNTEERS NEEDED on Saturday 8 March at 10am outside The Hub. Hellingly Parish Council are really excited to invite everyone to come and plant some new trees in the park as part of the new community orchard which will provide habitat for nature and provide fresh free fruit for all. In return for your help there will be free light refreshments. Please wear appropriate clothing and bring your shovels. For more information contact Rob at [email protected] or call 01323 449415.

HELLINGLY PARISH COUNCIL’S dedicated Grounds Team has been busy not only keeping the Country Park tidy but also building insect hotels to support wildlife, constructing wigwams for plants to climb, preparing the grounds for the Community Orchard and much more. Regarding outdoor activities, the sports improvement project at Lower Horsebridge Recreation Ground is about to ramp up to get things running. Updates will follow. There will be Kids Activity and Active Play Sessions in partnership with Freedom Leisure in the Country Park and at Lower Horsebridge Rec running throughout the school holidays from Easter to Halloween. Thank you and farewell to Groundsman, Paul Reynolds, who retired before Christmas and welcome to new recruit, Natalie Rhodes who will be organising Community Clubs and Activity Days. Hellingly Parish Councillor Steve Gander, sadly passed away in January after a four-year battle with cancer. He will be hugely missed, not just for his fantastic personality but also because he was a very proactive member of the council and provided great support to the Clerking team. He would always attend activity days and thoroughly enjoyed himself, probably more than the children. He was also very passionate about making Hellingly a better place to live and as a member of the CIL Project Working Group which looks at what we can do to improve Hellingly using Community Infrastructure Levy money from developers. Steve was instrumental in making a footpath through the village for children to walk to school safely, Lower Horsebridge Sport & Recreation facilities improvements at the rec and the widening Park Road. Parish Council Clerk, Jenny Hoodless said: “I would like to say on behalf of everyone at Hellingly Parish Council, a heavenly thank you to Steve for all your help, support and for being you.”

HELLINGLY CHURCH LENT COURSE as in previous years, is for anyone who would like to explore their faith more deeply during this season. This year will be looking at the subject of Holiness. One of the following themes will be explored each week: A child of God, Offspring of my parents, A disciple in the church, An adult in the world, A midwife of the Kingdom, A signpost of heaven. There is no need to sign up, just come along. 7.30pm Mondays starting 10 March at SS Peter & Paul, Hellingly.

FRIENDS OF HELLINGLY CHURCH are going to contribute to the cost of the interior redecoration of the church which takes place over two months in the summer. You can help by becoming a Friend if you are not one already. Also, The Friends ask for tremendous support for the three events planned this year in order to raise funds for this church refurbishment. These are on Wednesday, 9 April at 7pm at the Charles Hunt centre, Hailsham, David Burrough will give a talk and give a glimpse of a lifetime spent as an actor on many stages in many parts of the World. On 12 July, at Carters Corner Farm at 7 to 10pm there will be a Barn Dance, with five piece band, bar and supper. Please put these dates in your diaries and watch this space for more details nearer the time.