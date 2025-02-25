Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

BLOOD DONING SESSIONS are to be held at the Hellingly Hub, The Drive, Hellingly on 28 February, 7 and 14 March.

If you would like to donate or find out more visit www.blood.co.uk to register and to book.

NEW BOARD GAME CLUB starting at Hellingly Hub on Saturday 1 March from 2 to 5pm. If you are into Magic, The Gathering, Warhammer, Dungeons & Dragons or other tabletop games, The Hellingly Board Game Club is looking for players who would like to join them at the Hellingly Community Hub. Whether you are a seasoned gamer or brand new, this will be a friendly space to meet, play, and have fun. For further details, contact [email protected].

WELLSHURST WEDDING FAIR invites you to meet their suppliers on Sunday 2 March from 10am to 3pm at Wellshurst Golf Course, North Street, Hellingly BN27 4EE.

THE ROYAL AGRICULTURAL BENEVOLENT INSTITUTION, East Sussex branch. again held its annual Farmhouse Breakfast in the Hellingly Hub on Saturday 15 February 2025. The event was more popular than ever and was fully booked for the whole session serving about 260 Breakfasts. Organiser, Gill Hesselgrave said, “We have a very dedicated team of volunteers who all worked flat out for the whole time. The Hub is a superb venue for this large event. As far as we can we source local produce and support local stores.” Just over £3500 was raised. A new record. Thanks are offered to everyone who attended , helped or donated produce. They were joined this year by members of the Eastbourne Community Choir, together with their choir master, Chris Dixon and soprano, Yvonne Lloyd, who entertained guests for three short musical sessions during the morning. Thanks are offered for their support. The event also served to promote the International Singing Competition being held in Eastbourne from 29 May to 1 June 2025. RABI raises money to help farmers and farm workers in need. It has dedicated welfare officers. It does not help with farm finance but can help with household bills in a crisis. Disabled and injured farmers have also been provided with equipment and temporary help. Now with the Family Farm Tax there is an increased demand for mental health support. If farm production is stifled and investment stalls this could impact on our ability as a nation to feed ourselves. The supermarkets are concerned about the impact of this. The need for help is greater than ever, so “thanks to all those who supported us and the supermarkets and producers who donated produce.”

SIXTEEN ADDITIONAL CAR PARKING spaces are being built by Hellingly Parish Council at the Hub to prevent the parking on The Drive and safety fencing around the play areas on Burfield Grange.

LITTER PICKING is the responsibility of East Sussex County Highways for major roads and Wealden District Council for minor roads and not Hellingly Parish Council.

A HELLINGLY COUNCILLOR VACANCY has arisen due to the death of Stephen Gander. If you are interested in becoming a Councillor for Hellingly Parish, please contact the Parish Clerk, Jenny Hoodless for more information or visit the website hellingly-pc.gov.uk.

HELLINGLY PARISH COUNCIL MEETING will be held on Wednesday 12 March at 7.30p at Hellingly Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly. Members of the public are welcome to attend. Please see the agenda on the website, for more details.

FREE 4-WEEK RUGBY TRIAL at Hellingly Rugby Club is on offer. If you are looking for a fun and active way for your child to get involved in rugby, Hellingly Rugby Club is offering a free 4-week trial for children aged 6 to 11 years on Sundays from 10am to 12 noon from September to April at Hellingly Rugby Club, Horsebridge Rec. No experience needed—just come along, have fun, and give rugby a try.