Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

DO SOMETHING AMAZING - GIVE BLOOD on Friday 14 March at Hellingly Community Hub.

This is now a Donation Centre at The Drive, Hellingly. If you are the giving type, book your slot at www.blood.co.uk.

COMMUNITY ORCHARD VOLUNTEERS NEEDED on Saturday 8 March at 10am outside The Hub. Hellingly Parish Council are really excited to invite everyone to come and plant some new trees in the park as part of the new community orchard which will provide habitat for nature and provide fresh free fruit for all. In return for your help there will be free light refreshments. Please wear appropriate clothing and bring your shovels. For more information contact Rob at [email protected] or call 01323 449415.

EASTER CRAFT ACTIVITY EVENTS are being organised at the Hellingly Community Hub. This will be a fun filled Easter Craft event on Wednesday 9 April with two sessions at 10 to 12 noon or 12.30 to 2.30pm. There will be exciting craft activities for children to get creative. Freedom Leisure Active Play will keep them moving, there will be a Word Search challenge around the Hub when you can find the secret word and win a prize and Andy Hiccup, the amazing Children's Entertainer and Magician will be joining us for some magical fun. These sessions will be suitable for ages 10 and under. £2 per child, adults and under 1s go free. Booking is essential. Get a booking form from the Hub or to download online visit https://hellingly-pc.gov.uk/news/easter-activity-day-2025.

MESSY CHURCH IS BACK on Sunday 9 March at the Hellingly Hub, The Drive, Hellingly from 3 to 5:30pm. Come along and join the fun, crafting, story telling and refreshments. All welcome. This event is hosted by Hellingly and Upper Dicker churches.

THE SPONSORED HYDROTHERAPY SESSION on 23 January in which Nicola and Katy Layer along with several other members of their Arthritis Support Group raised £958 for Macmillan, £200 of which came from church. They would like to thank everyone very much indeed for their support.

THE NEXT MEN'S BREAKFAST organised by Hellingly and Upper Dicker Church will be on Saturday 15 March at the Crown Hotel in Hailsham high street at 9.30am. All welcome.

MUSIC BOX WEALDEN present Passion and Passacaglia on 16 March at 2pm in Hellingly Church. Tickets on the door are £15. Julia Bishop, widely recognised as one of the leading Baroque violinists of her generation, joins forces with internationally acclaimed lutenist, Paula Chateauneuf, in a recital of music by some of the fabulously bizarre and maverick composers of the 17th century, including Biber, Schmelzer and Corelli.

HELLINGLY PARISH COUNCIL MEETING is on Wednesday 12 March at 7.30pm and will be held at Hellingly Community Hub. Members of the public are welcome to attend and have 15 minutes at the start of the meeting to speak. Please see the agenda on the website for details.