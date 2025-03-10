Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

AN EASTER CRAFT EVENT is happening at Hellingly Community Hub on Wednesday, 9 April at Hellingly.

There will be lots of things going on and you can sign up for one of two sessions at 10am to 12 noon or 12.30pm to 2.30pm. Suitable for U10s at £2 per child, adults and U1s free. Book in person at the Hub or via the website at https://hellingly-pc.gov.uk/news/easter-activity-day-2025

HELLINGLY CHURCH COFFEE MORNING final total was £534.86. The proceeds will be shared between The Children’s Society and Church Funds. Many thanks to everyone that contributed in any way.

THE MEN'S BREAKFAST will take place on Saturday 15 March at The Crown Hotel in Hailsham high street at 9.30am. All welcome.

CHURCHWARDEN MUSIC BOX Wealden Present Passion and Passacaglia on 16 March at 2pm, Hellingly Church. Tickets £15. Julia Bishop, widely recognised as one of the leading Baroque violinists of her generation, joins forces with internationally acclaimed lutenist Paula Chateauneuf in a recital of music by some of the fabulously bizarre and maverick composers of the 17th century, including Biber, Schmelzer and Corelli.

FRIENDS OF HELLINGLY CHURCH are looking forward to an evening with David Burrough, Actor and stage manager on stages throughout the world, who will entertain the audience with his life story on 9 April at 7pm at the Charles Hunt Centre, Hailsham. Tickets £12 (Friends £10) including interval refreshments, are now on sale online at https:// www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/78921. All profits go to the Friends of Hellingly Church in support of maintaining the fabric of the church.