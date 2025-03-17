Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News
Volunteers gathered in the sunshine to help plant 30 trees, generously provided through a grant from Wealden District Council. Thanks to the volunteer's hard work and dedication , the orchard is now taking root and Hellingly Parish Council invites everyone to visit at any time to see its progress. For those interested, we have a map and a list of the trees available below on the Parish Council's Facebook page. As a special tribute, the Victoria Plum tree has been dedicated to the late Councillor Steve Gander, who sadly passed away on 28 January. This tree will stand as a lasting reminder of his contributions and the love he had for our community. A huge thank you from the Parish Council to everyone who took part in making this project a success. The Parish Council would also like to extend their gratitude to Cricketers Cafe at Roebuck Park for providing some well-earned refreshments to keep the volunteers going. Everyone involved will be looking forward to watching the orchard grow and flourish in the years to come.
WHITE HART DARTS SCHOOL runs on the third Wednesday of each month at this public house on Horsebridge. Darren, one of the current darts team members will be running the sessions from 7.30pm for ages 13 and over. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. The objective is to give overall guidance and support and to find out what the sport is all about. Check with the White Hart to confirm dates and for more details.