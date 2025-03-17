Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

A COMMUNITY ORCHARD PLANTING DAY was very well attended on Friday last week, changed from the Saturday.

Volunteers gathered in the sunshine to help plant 30 trees, generously provided through a grant from Wealden District Council. Thanks to the volunteer's hard work and dedication , the orchard is now taking root and Hellingly Parish Council invites everyone to visit at any time to see its progress. For those interested, we have a map and a list of the trees available below on the Parish Council's Facebook page. As a special tribute, the Victoria Plum tree has been dedicated to the late Councillor Steve Gander, who sadly passed away on 28 January. This tree will stand as a lasting reminder of his contributions and the love he had for our community. A huge thank you from the Parish Council to everyone who took part in making this project a success. The Parish Council would also like to extend their gratitude to Cricketers Cafe at Roebuck Park for providing some well-earned refreshments to keep the volunteers going. Everyone involved will be looking forward to watching the orchard grow and flourish in the years to come.