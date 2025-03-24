Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

HELLINGLY PARISH COUNCIL continue to be really busy, working hard to improve facilities and services for the community.

Some of the things they are currently working on are Burfield Grange play area at the front of the development by Park Road: they are having black safety fencing installed on 28 April as the road is very busy. They will also be installing some baby and toddler play equipment at the other end of the same play area. The smaller play area seesaw that broke will be replaced it is hoped by end of April. Union Corner Allotments: A 6ft border fencing will be installed on two sides between Park Road and the allotments on Monday 31 March. The PC have also agreed to install additional drainage on the other half of the allotments to cope with the flooding. Community Orchard: two beautiful benches will be installed within the next 2 weeks. One will be in memory of Cllr Steve Gander. Country Park: Regarding vandalism, there have been several incidents lately of various forms of vandalism, the latest is by some youths damaging the picnic benches in the Country Park with paint and other substances. The Police are involved and have CCTV footage of the individuals. CIL Projects: the project team are working on the top 3 priorities - installing a path along Station Road as far as possible to join the path leading to the school, widening of Park Road from the traffic lights to Dunnock Lane and speed restrictions through the village, all of these will take a while but we are progressing. Hellingly Neighbourhood plan 3 year review is meeting again in May to progress the review as quickly as possible now in view of the Counties Devolution. Lower Horsebridge Recreation Ground Project: hopefully very shortly the PC will be in a position to apply for planning permission and really get moving with the project. It has appointed a Grounds company to install drainage for the football pitches, hopefully in September just in time before the winter season starts so the junior football can train and play there this coming winter. The PC had to remove a piece of play equipment as it was broken and replacing that piece along with all the other equipment as part of the project, so a completely new play area. Community Hub: the Hub is doing really well and is very busy year round now and to cope with the amount of cars parked on the really busy days, the PC has agreed to install some heavy duty matting to allow an additional 16 spaces to reduce the amount of road parking. Flood Working Group Meeting: the PC has its next meeting shortly with Nusrat Ghani MP, Southern Water, East Sussex Country Council & Highways. This is a closed meeting so not open to members of the public. The PC will report back after the meeting. Finally, a reminder that there is a booking system open now for the Kids Easter Activity Day taking place at the Community Hub on 9 April, email or call Natalie to make your bookings, [email protected] or 01323 449415. It is only £2 per child.

FRIENDS OF PARK WOOD Chair, Sue McCallum, writes: It is with mixed emotions that I compose this final news to let you know that the group ‘The Friends of Park Wood Hellingly’ have now disbanded and will be undertaking no more actions. Our website and bank account are now closed and all remaining moneys distributed to local charities as voted for by our members. The final few hundred pounds, which we held back in case of unforeseen costs, have been spent in two ways, which we hope you will all approve of. Firstly, two oak saplings have been purchased to be planted somewhere in Park Wood. We felt the oak symbolise endurance and hope for the future of woodland, as well as remembering our existence as a group. Secondly, the last of our funds were donated to Hellingly Parish Council for tree planting on the Roebuck Estate. Once again, hopefully a legacy for nature locally. Our email address [email protected] will remain for at least another year and the Facebook page will remain permanently so please continue to share your photos, thoughts and questions there with fellow Park Wood users. To finalise I must thank everyone who has supported us, but most especially all of the committee members past and present who have given so much time, energy, knowledge and passion over the years. You have all done something rather special and I thank you sincerely for stepping up and making a difference. I am now very much looking forward to another enjoyable springtime of anemones, bluebells and birdsong in Park Wood, perhaps I will see you there.

HELLINGLY CHURCH LENT COURSE as in previous years, is offering a Lent Course for anyone who would like to explore their faith more deeply during this season. This year they will be looking at the subject of Holiness. One of the following themes will be explored each week: A child of God, Offspring of my parents, A disciple in the church, An adult in the world, A midwife of the Kingdom, A signpost of heaven. No need to sign up, just come along at 7.30pm Mondays until 14 April at SS Peter & Paul, Hellingly.

A NEW RAMBLERS GROUP will be setting off on Saturday 5 April at 10am from Hellingly church. If you would like to go along or have any queries contact Kate and Christopher 07757453590.

ACTOR DAVID BURROUGH and also stage manager on stages throughout the world, will entertain members of the Friends of Hellingly Church and other visitors all welcome, with his life story on 9 April at 7pm at the Charles Hunt Centre, Hailsham. Tickets are £12 (Friends £10) including interval refreshments and are now on sale from members or online at https:// www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/78921. in aid of the Friends of Hellingly Church in support of maintaining fabric of the church.