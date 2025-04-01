Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

STAGE COACH SERVICE 54 has changed with effect from 30 March.

In order to provide a suitable peak-hours journey for passengers from the Roebuck Park area to travel to and from Hailsham and Eastbourne, particularly to access school and college, the service 54 journey that was proposed to start at Uckfield Bus Station at 07:30 will depart 07:20. This is 10 minutes earlier than the current departure time. The journey will serve all stops through to Upper Horsebridge slightly earlier than at present. The journey, which will be numbered 54B, will then double-run to serve Roebuck Park (07:57) before resuming the standard revised 54 route into Hailsham and on to Eastbourne. The service 54 journey that was proposed to operate at 06:10 from Eastbourne to Uckfield will be altered to depart at 06:00 and operate 10 minutes earlier throughout. Stagecoach has incorporated these revised journey times on the timetables on its website, here: www.stagecoachbus.com/service-updates/.

The Service 51 – Mondays to Saturdays has also changed.In order to address concerns that with the exception of early morning journeys, there was not a suitably timed journey to arrive in Heathfield from the south before 09:00, the journey that was proposed to depart Eastbourne, Gildredge Road, at 08:05 on Mondays to Fridays will start at 07:45 and serve stops through to Heathfield up to 20 minutes earlier than intended. Scheduled arrival time at the Fire Station is 08:51. The journey will then continue at 08:57 to Tunbridge Wells, serving all stops on this section 10 minutes earlier than originally proposed. This journey will also run earlier than proposed on Saturdays with departure from Eastbourne, Gildredge Road, at 07:55. The journey will run 10 minutes earlier than originally intended with scheduled arrival time at Heathfield Fire Station being 08:53. As on Mondays to Fridays, the journey will depart the Fire Station at 08:57 to Tunbridge Wells and serve stops over this section up to 12 minutes earlier than previously intended.

HELLINGLY PARISH FULL COUNCIL meeting is to be held on Wednesday 9 April at 7.30pm at the Hellingly Hub, The Drive, Hellingly. Members of the public are welcome to attend and may address the Council in the first 15 minutes of the meeting which is set aside for the public. You may stay for the entirety of the meeting, except for confidential matters, but you may not participate. Please see the agenda on the website for more details.

FRIENDS OF HELLINGLY CHURCH events coming up are as follows: Ramblers’ Group - Saturday 5 April at 10am from Hellingly church and the next one to be on Saturday May 3rd.[details on where to meet nearer the time). Any queries contact Kate and Christopher Macdonald 07757453590. Talk - David Burrough, Actor and stage manager on stages throughout the world, will entertain you with his life story on 9 April at 7pm at the Charles Hunt Centre, Hailsham. Tickets are £12 (Friends £10) including interval refreshments. These are now on sale from your usual contact or online at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/ events/landing/78921. All profits go to the Friends of Hellingly Church in support of maintaining fabric of the church.

RISE UP AGAINST DOMESTIC ABUSE is the subject of the Mothers' Union campaign to raise awareness about domestic abuse. A common goal has been set for MU members and churches to work together to be part of the challenge and there are awards to be gained. Kathryn Anderson will be coming to speak about the campaign on Tuesday 8 April 8 at 7pm. It will be an open meeting for all to hear more about this important subject. It is hoped to have as many people as possible there on the night. Unfortunately I have not been provided with the venue at time of going to Press so you may like to go to the website nearer the time or call the church administrator, Fin on 07414 856807 for details.

LIVE MUSIC on Good Friday brings the awesome Moss to the White Hart, Horsebridge from 8.30pm and Cocktails. Easter Sunday is the talented Russ Higgins, singer, for that chill vibe afternoon.