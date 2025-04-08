Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ADDITIONAL CAR PARKING SPACES will be installed at the Hellingly Community Hub to reduce the amount of street parking on The Drive, which has caused issues in the past, this will only be used when the main car park is full.

A FLOOD WORKING GROUP meeting with Nus Ghani MP, East Sussex Highways, Wealden District Council and Southern Water etc took place on Friday 4 April, action points will be uploaded to the Hellingly Parish Council website this week.

A MEMORIAL FRUIT TREE and bench for Councillor Steve Gander has been installed in the new Community Orchard in Hellingly Country Park, providing a quiet and comforting place for Steve’s family and anyone who would like to reflect and remember.

BURFIELD GRANGE PLAY AREA will benefit from safety fencing being installed by the Parish Council as this had not been done by the developer and it is situated alongside the busy Park Road. The PC say this will be completed around the end of April.

HELLINGLY COUNTRY PARK will have some much needed maintenance to continue making it a great living place for wildlife by the end of this month.

LOWER HORSEBRIDGE FOOTBALL PITCHES which will enable football to be played throughout the winter season will be taking place in the recreation group in September, after the cricket season.

THE ANNUAL PARISH ASSEMBLY meeting for residents will take place on Thursday 22 May at Hellingly Community Hub. Sports and social clubs along with volunteer groups will be in attendance prior to the meeting and County Councillor Nick Bennett will present to inform residents on the Devolution process.