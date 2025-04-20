Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News
Work on the café will continue once the roof is on. Storm water drainage has been installed along the car park. The coach park extension will line up with the new entrance and tarmac has been laid and a retaining wall is being installed. You can keep up with how the project is going via https://letstalk.wealden.gov.uk/community-sports-hub-exhibition.
FRIENDS OF HELLINGLY CHURCH give thanks to all who came along to the talk at the Charles Hunt Centre, Hailsham. The event raised £378.50 with some assets passed over to the next occasion which will be a Barn Dance on 12 July at Carter's Corner Farm. Save the date.
THE HELLINGLY CHURCH RAMBLE will be on Saturday 10 May and not 3 May as previously announced.
HELLINGLY MOTHER'S UNION next meets on Tuesday 13 May in Hellingly Church starting at 7pm. The speaker is Dorothy May who is going to share her reminiscences of working at the BBC. It promises to be an insightful and entertaining meeting to which all are welcome, members and visitors alike.