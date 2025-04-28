Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THE JOHN LAWSON CIRCUS is back over the bank holiday weekend on the Festival of Transport Field, North Street, Hellingly BN27 4DU.

Performances are 4.30 and 7.30pm on Thursday 1 and Friday 2, Saturday and Sunday performances are at 2 and 5pm and Monday 5 May are at 11am and 2pm. You can get tickets at www.ticketsource.co.uk/johnlawsonscircus and use code JLC25 for discounted tickets at £9.50. Otherwise you can pick up discount tickets around town in some shops and in the Hellingly Hub.

A CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT is taking place on Friday, 16 May, at Wellshurst Golf and Country Club for an exciting day of fun and fundraising on the green. This special event supports CoppaFeel!, the UK’s only breast cancer awareness charity for young people. Spend the day enjoying friendly competition, mouth-watering food, and fabulous prizes. Arrivals and registration start at 9.30am, with the first tee-off at 10.30am. Your team of four can participate for a great cause for £240. The cost includes tea or coffee and a breakfast roll upon arrival, an 18-hole round of golf, a delicious golfers’ meal, plus, you will have plenty of chances to win fantastic prizes in the putting game and raffle (do not forget to bring cash to join in the fun). Every penny raised will contribute to this incredible fundraising effort https://www.justgiving.com/page/cassandra-moorton-2. Later this November, organiser Cassandra Moorton will be embarking on an extraordinary and transformative 5-day trek across the Sahara Desert, covering 100km alongside Giovanna Fletcher and other well-known faces. The trek is part of her mission to raise funds for CoppaFeel! and their essential work. She says, "Your participation and generosity will not only help me reach my fundraising goal but will also play a vital role in supporting CoppaFeel!’s life-saving mission. They’re dedicated to eliminating late diagnoses of breast cancer by encouraging young people to regularly check their boobs, pecs, and chests, helping them recognize when something doesn’t feel right and seek medical advice confidently. Together, let’s make a difference!" To book your team please fill in a short form at https://forms.gle/bXwDfsBxmgSr5AmM7.

HELLIHUBS is designed for parents and carers to enjoy quality time with their little ones whle meeting new people. The group offers an opportunity for children to interact with others of similar ages and explore a variety of play stations. The sessions are every Monday from 8.30 to 10am at Hellingly Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly, excluding bank holidays.

Hellingly Community Hub and the Parish Council

FRIENDS OF HELLINGLY CHURCH have organised a ramble on Saturday 10 May, meeting at Rushlake Green pub at 10am. The ramble is of approximately 5 miles with some hills and uneven ground. Bring a drink and snack and money if you want a pub drink at the end. Thanks to all who supported the last meeting of Hellingly Friends at the Charles Hunt Centre, Hailsham. The event raised £378.50 with some assets passed over to the next occasion, which is on 12 July at Carter's Corner Farm - a Barn Dance.

MOTHERS UNION will be meeting on Tuesday 13 May in Hellingly Church starting at 7pm. The speaker is Dorothy May who is going to share her reminiscences of working at the BBC. It promises to be an insightful and entertaining meeting to which all are welcome, members and visitors alike.

BLOOD DONATION SESSIONS at Hellingly Community Hub throughout May are on 16, 23 May and 13 June. To book your slot visit www.blood.co.uk.

HELLINGLY ANNUAL PARISH MEETING is on Thursday 22 May at Hellingly Community Hub at 7pm. Refreshments will be provided, find out what is happening in your Parish, hear updates from your Parish Council, get the latest news from sports and social groups and ask questions directly to your local Councillors.

ARTISTS AND MAKERS will be exhibiting their work from 9 to 11 May at the Hellingly Hub. Friday preview evening is from 7 to 9pm, Saturday open 9am to 4pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.