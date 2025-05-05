Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

VE DAY AT THE WHITE HART Lower Horsebridge BN27 4DJ looks to be a very lively day on Saturday 10 May starting at 1pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be raising a glass or two, have singing with Cydney throughout the day in the garden, Masterpiece Studio to entertain the children and you can pre order Afternoon Teas via Sammy on text, WhatsApp or call 07907 245666 or email [email protected]. There will be plenty to do whilst raising money for the Royal British Legion. This is a free event, there is plenty of seating but if you have one, bring a chair, and a blanket just in case.

HELLINGLY CHURCH TEMPORARY CLOSURE for refurbishment will be taking place during the months of August and September with services being held either outside, at Upper Dicker Church or at the Hellingly Community Hub. More information will be coming out as we get closer to the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HELLINGLY MOTHERS UNION is on Tuesday 13 May in Hellingly Church starting at 7pm. The speaker is Dorothy May who is going to share her reminiscences of working at the BBC. It promises to be an insightful and entertaining meeting to which all are welcome, members and visitors alike.