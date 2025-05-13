Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

LOWER DICKER PLAY AREA equipment has had a makeover and is looking like new.

This rec is on the A22 by the Cycle Speedway track. Parish Clerk, Jenny Hoodless, said, "Our Lower Dicker Play Area has had a glow-up, thanks to our fantastic grounds team — we think it looks fabulous, and we hope you agree."

HELLINGLY CHURCH MEN'S BREAKFAST is on Saturday 17 May. All welcome at 9.30am for a full cooked breakfast, coffee and chat at The Crown on Hailsham High Street. No need to book.

FREE CHILDREN'S ACTIVITY DAY organised and run by Hailsham Parish Council will be taking place on Wednesday 28 May at the Lower Horsebridge Recreation Ground from 10am to 2pm. Go along for a fun filled family day, weather permitting. Keep up to date via the Hellingly Community Hub Facebook page. Hellingly Rugby Club will be there, bungie trampolines, Hellingly Lions Cycle Speedway Club, Sussex Police, Balloon Bubble House, games, inflatables, ice cream van and lots more. Bring a picnic, relax and enjoy the great outdoors.

Hellingly Hub, venue of the Hellingly Parish Residents meeting on 22 May

HELLINGLY ANNUAL PARISH MEETING is on Thursday 22 May from 7.30pm at the Hellingly Community Hub. Members of the public are welcome to attend. Please see the agenda on the website for more details.

CRICKETERS COUNTRY PARK CAFE has now extended its opening to include Saturdays for the summer and Thursdays from 22 May.