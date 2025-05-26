Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

HELLINGLY BOWLS BIG WEEKEND was celebrated by Hellingly Bowls club last week.

The Open Day event attracted lots of visitors who enjoyed some fun bowls games with its members. Thanks to all that came along for a great day, with great weather and lovely cakes. If you missed the event and are interested in joining contact Roger Simmons on 07704 838512.

GIVE BLOOD at Hellingly Hub on Friday 13 June. You can register and book your place at blood.co.uk.

HELLINGLY CHURCH RAMBLERS will meet on Saturday 7 June at 10am at Berwick church car park. There is an overflow car park if needed just down the road .This will be a 5 mile walk with half point stop at the Plough and Harrow pub for refreshments. Then return up through Alfriston. Toilets en-route. Janet and Peter Funnell will be leading this walk.

HELLINGLY PARISH COUNCIL met in April when County Councillor Nick Bennet circulated a report regarding Devolution and would be presenting this at Hellingly PC Annual Parish Meeting. He also advised that East Sussex County Council had put forward a compliant proposal and other county councils are finalising their proposal with amendments to be submitted. The footpath along the Cuckoo Trail would not be repaired as there was no funding until 2026.