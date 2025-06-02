Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

GIVE BLOOD at Hellingly Hub on Friday 13 June. You can register and book your place at blood.co.uk.

ENERGY EFFICIENT COOKERY DEMONSTRATION on 23 or 30 June at 12.30 or 2pm at Hellingly Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly. You are invited to go along for a live cookery demonstration with delicious free food and good advice on saving energy and money. Find out about low energy devices like induction hot plates, air fryers and pressure cookers. The Community Chef will be preparing a menu of delicious dishes using low energy devices with Chana Biryani: A one pot delight of spiced rice, chick peas and vegetables. Paneer Shashlik: A kebab of spiced paneer cheese, peppers and onion served with Mango Lassi, Kachumbe Salad, Carrot Raita. These events are free but places are limited and pre booking is essential. Contact 01323 449415 or email [email protected].

A SUMMER MARKET is coming to Broad Farm organised by Forever Lasting Blooms. The venue is at The Granary Rural Business Centre, North Street BN27 4DU Hellingly. The event promises a fun filled day with something for everyone with lots of stalls and shops including: home and garden furniture, dried and preserved flowers, balloons and kids toys, candles, tombola raising money for 2 great charities, gifts and lots more from small local businesses. Coffee shop located on site with barista Coffee, tea, soft drinks, ice creams, snacks and more. Broad farm is located just off the A267 opposite the Festival of Transport field. For more information contact 01323 903512.

ROYAL ASCOT LADIES DAY is taking place at The White Hart, Lower Horsebridge on Saturday 21 June from 1pm. Go along in your finery for an afternoon of racing with TVs inside and out. Pimms on arrival, afternoon tea, cheeseboard and one drink from the bar all pre bookable (for numbers only) at [email protected], text or WhatsApp on 07907 245666.

Hellingly Church

STAND PROUD FESTIVAL is a family friendly accessible event to be held at the White Hart pub Lower Horsebridge on Saturday 28 June from 12 noon to midnight and promises music, magic and mayhem.

HELLINGLY CHURCH RAMBLE with the Friends of Hellingly Church will meet on Saturday 7 June at 10am at Berwick church car park. There is an overflow car park if needed just down the road. This will be a 5 mile walk with half point stop at the Plough and Harrow pub for refreshments. Then return up through Alfriston. Toilets en-route. Jackie and Peter Funnell will be leading this walk.

HELLINGLY MOTHERS'S UNION next meets on Tuesday 10 June at the church starting at 7pm. The speaker is Canon Hugh Moseley, chairman of East Sussex Caring and Sharing Association with an update on current projects. This MU has long supported the Fistula Hospital and has sent donations to the charity as a whole at various times such as the Harvest collections. This is a subject of interest to all, not just MU members and organisers are hoping for a good turnout that evening from the wider congregation and friends.

MOTHERS' UNION COFFEE MORNING will be on Saturday 14 June from 10am to 12noon at Lynwood, Arlington Road East, Hailsham, BN27 3NH. There will be the usual stalls and another chance to enjoy time together and a walk round the garden. Money raised goes to MU projects.

HELLINGLY GARDENS TOUR for the Hellingly National Gardens Open for Charity Scheme is on Sunday 29 June. This is also the Church's Patronal Festival so everyone is invited to explore the church too, not that any invitation is needed. For more about the Open Gardens visit NGS.org.

HELLINGLY PARISH ASSEMBLY attracted lots of residents to come along and ask questions of the Parish Council. There were a diverse range of questions regarding potholes, infrastructure, dumping of rubbish and several more. For details of the questions asked and the PCs replies, visit the PC website.