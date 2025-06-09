Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

BROAD FARM SUMMER MARKET is Saturday 14 June from 10am to 4pm Broad Farm, North Street, Hellingly, opposite the Festival Field, BN27 4DU.

This community event features stalls, food, music and a charity tombola, all benefiting St Wilfrid's Hospice and the Children's Respite Trust. A fantastic way to support local and make a difference.

BATTERY POWERED BUS STOP has now been installed at the Hellingly Village Hall, opposite Hellingly Primary School. This real-time bus information sign has a yellow box which, when you push the button, a speaker that tells you when the next bus is due. Just press and listen.

HELLINGLY ANNUAL PARISH MEETING was very well attended with over 50 residents coming along. A huge thank you is offered to everyone who attended, this was a fantastic turnout. The event featured representatives from around 10 local Sports and Social Clubs, as well as all the Councillors and Parish Staff. A special thanks to County Councillor Nick Bennett, who delivered an informative and insightful presentation on the County’s Devolution plans. This was followed by the Chair, Cllr David White’s report and a lively Q&A session, when many thoughtful and relevant questions were raised. Parish Clerk, Jenny Hoodless, said, "Residents' engagement and appreciation for the Council’s hard work were truly encouraging. Thank you again for your support and involvement in our community."

HELLINGLY PARISH CHAIR, Councillor David White, in his annual report said that despite the significant number of new homes delivered over the past decade, development shows no signs of slowing. Construction is well underway on 360 new homes at Swingate Park, while work is about to begin on 130 homes on the east side of North Street, Lower Horsebridge, and a further 55 on the west side. In addition to those under construction, other sites already have approval, including Danecroft Nursery, 80 dwellings, and Park Farm East, 360 dwellings. What was once a small rural Parish on the edge of a modest market town is rapidly in danger of becoming an urban extension. Without a commercial centre, new residents inevitably turn to Hailsham and beyond for shopping, employment, education and other essential services. In this era of change, it is crucial that the Parish Council remains proactive in representing the interests of both long-standing and new parishioners. The PCs proposals will follow next week.

A FAMILY BARN DANCE is being organised by the Friends of Hellingly Church on 12 July at Carters Corner Farm, near Cowbeech, on the right hand side going up, you cannot miss it, from 7 to 10pm. The Caller will be David Rannie with supper and a band. The Barn will accommodate 100 people, so book early. No barn dance experience is necessary. Ticket price includes a ploughman's supper. There will also be a licensed bar. You can book on 01323 843346. Tickets are £15 or £10 for U16s and must be accompanied. You can also book at www.trybooking.com. Funds raised will go towards renovation and refurbishments of Hellingly Church.