Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

HAPPYJACKS SOFT PLAY is coming to Hellingly Community Hub on Saturday 21 June from 9.30 to 10.30am or 11am to 12 noon for a pop up gym play session.

This is a fun way to keep your little ones active and happy. It is ideal for walkers to 5 years, whether tumbling, climbing or just bursting with energy "in a safe and supervised gymnastics based play area" to burn off energy and make new friends. To book go to www.HappyjacksSoftplay.co.uk/gym-play.

STAND PROUD IN HAILSHAM is an accessible, family friendly event being held at The White Hart, Horsebridge on Saturday 28 June from noon to midnight, children noon to 7pm. If last year was anything to go by, this will be another fun filled day in the pub garden celebrating equality, diversity and friendship with festival vibes. Bring your picnic chairs. You can look forward to live music, activities, entertainment. This event is being part sponsored by Hailsham Town Council. All welcome.

HELLINGLY PARISH COUNCIL CHAIRMAN, Councillor David White, states in his annual report that the Council is updating the Hellingly Neighbourhood Plan, working to improve recreational and sporting facilities at Lower Horsebridge, expanding and enhancing Hellingly Cou8ntry Park, taking over public open spaces on new developments when offered, continuing to comment on planning applications and lobbying for infrastructure improvements. While there are many things outside the Council's direct control, Councillor White is keen to assure residents that the PC continues to advocate on their behalf. Next week there will be a summary of the past year's activities.

Church of St Peter & St Paul, Hellingly soon to be refurbished

THE FRIENDS OF HELLINGLY CHURCH invite you to a Dance in a Barn on a Farm, A good old fashioned Barn Dance, on 12 July from 7 to 10pm at Carter's Corner Farm, Cowbeech with a 5-piece band and caller from Brighton. Including ploughman's supper and bar, tickets are £15, youngsters under 16, £10. Spread the word and bring friends to enjoy a Happy Hoe Down. Tickets are available from Friends Committee members or online at https://www.trubookings.com/uk/ETTQ.

HELLINGLY PARISH GARDEN TRAIL is on Sunday 29 June from 11am to 5pm. Head into the village near the church had to Brook Cottage, Mill Lane and the Cuckoo trail for the start and parking is in the field opposite. All gardens are within walking distance of each other. Combined admission for all gardens is £8, children free. Lunch and homemade teas at Brook Cottage. Ice creams at Globe Place. Refreshments in aid of the Parish Church and National Gardens Scheme open for charity. Gardens included are at Broad View, Brook Cottage, Globe Cottage, Globe Place, May House, Pond Cottage, Priors Cottage, Priors Grange and Rosemary Cottage. For more details visit the NGS.org website.