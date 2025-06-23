Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

CURRENT PARISH COUNCIL ACTIVITIES as reported by the Parish Clerk are the installation of ground drainage at Union Corner allotments.

There is now new safety fencing around the front play area on Burfield Grange development as it is situated next to a very busy road. The Parish Council has been liaising with Highways regarding the installation of 'No Construction Lorries' signage at either end of the village and the PC is hopeful that these will be in place very soon. The PC is chasing Highways to cut the roadside verges. The Country Park attenuation pond at the bottom of the park has had much needed maintenance, as advised by Sussex Wildlife, and the geese have been thoroughly enjoying themselves in their clearer habitat. The Community Orchard is now bearing fruit. The Cricketers Café in the park is very busy, please continue to give them your support.

STAND PROUD IN HAILSHAM is an accessible, family friendly event being held at The White Hart, Horsebridge on Saturday 28 June from noon to midnight, children noon to 7pm. If last year was anything to go by, this will be another fun filled day in the pub garden celebrating equality, diversity and friendship with festival vibes. Bring your picnic chairs. You can look forward to live music, activities, entertainment. This event is being part sponsored by Hailsham Town Council. All welcome. From 11 to midnight it becomes the Pink Povey Club. A FREE ENERGY EFFICIENCY Cookery Demonstration is taking place at Hellingly Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly on Monday 30 June from 12.30 to 2pm in the Green Room. This live cooking demonstration is focused on energy-efficient techniques and delicious, budget-friendly meals. To book your space email [email protected].

BABY BANK & BEYOND CIC has been really busy over the last few weeks and has given out all of the prams in its stores. They are now unable to help any local families that need them. If you have a clean, undamaged single or double pram in good condition that you could donate to a family currently in need, the Baby Bank can collect or if you are able, you can drop it at Hellingly. Please message them via Facebook at Baby Bank & Beyond CIC, email [email protected] or WhatsApp Text 07355 445502.

Hellingly Water Mill will be working for the Garden Trail at the weekend

HELLINGLY PARISH GARDEN TRAIL is on Sunday 29 June from 11am to 5pm. Head into the village near the church had to Brook Cottage, Mill Lane and the Cuckoo trail for the start and parking is in the field opposite. All gardens are within walking distance of each other. Combined admission for all gardens is £8, children free. Lunch and homemade teas at Brook Cottage. Ice creams at Globe Place. Refreshments in aid of the Parish Church and National Gardens Scheme open for charity. Gardens included are at Broad View, Brook Cottage, Globe Cottage, Globe Place, May House, Pond Cottage, Priors Cottage, Priors Grange and Rosemary Cottage. For more details visit the NGS.org website. The Water Mill next to Brook Cottage, visible from the lane, will be turning throughout the open gardens event although this property is not on the trail. The Hellingly Church of St Peter & St Paul has its Patronage Festival also on 29 June which coincides with the garden trail. Visitors are also invited to come and explore the church.

A FAMILY BARN DANCE, hosted by the Friends of Hellingly Church is on 12 July at Carters Corner Farm, near Cowbeech, on the right hand side going up, you cannot miss it, from 7 to 10pm. The Caller will be David Rannie with supper and a band. The Barn will accommodate 100 people, so book early. No barn dance experience is necessary. Ticket price includes a ploughman's supper. There will also be a licensed bar. You can book on 01323 843346. Tickets are £15 or £10 for U16s and must be accompanied. You can also book at www.trybooking.com. Funds raised will go towards renovation and refurbishments of Hellingly Church.

PC PAST YEAR ACTIVITIES are reported by Chair of Hellingly Council, David White as follows: The Community Hub and Country Park continue to thrive. Groups like The Young at Heart over 55s Group (Mondays 10.30am to 12.30pm, Hellibubs parent and toddler Group (Mondays 8.30am to 10am, and Hellingly Youth Hub (Wednesdays 6.15 to 9pm) have been well received. Seasonal e vents (Easter, Halloween, Christmas) have been a great success, thanks to the dedication of clerks, staff and volunteers. The grounds staff have made excellent progress improving the Country Park, clearing brambles and enhancing ecological features. A new community orchard has been planted with the help of local volunteers that will provide benefit for many years to come. At Burfield Grange, now under Parish management, improvements include new dog and litter bins. Work will soon begin on safety fencing for the play area (now completed) and a new toddler playground. Plans are well underway for Lower Horsebridge Recreation Ground. Proposed enhancements in Hellingly to follow.