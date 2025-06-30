Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

SUSSEX POLICE RESIDENTS MEETING will be at Hellingly Community Hub on Thursday 10 July from 5 to 7pm.

Go along and meet PCSO Joel and your local police team, ask questions and share any concerns. All residents welcome. If you see any Anti-Social behaviour or Vandalism please report online or phone to Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111 or local Police on 101, you can report anonymously.

NEW FACILITIES are now available at the Hellingly Community Hub. Every room at the Hub is now equipped with its own projector meaning presentations, meetings, workshops and community events can be held in any space with ease. This upgrade has been made possible thanks to funding from Hellingly Parish Council. “It is a small but significant step that will make a big difference to the many groups, organisations, and individuals who use the Hub,” said Julie O’Neill, Hub Coordinator. “We’re delighted to have this extra flexibility, and hope it will make planning events and sessions that little bit easier.” Please note: The PA system is available in the Main Hall only. If you need microphones or amplified sound, please make sure to book the Hall specifically. To find out more or make a booking, just get in touch on 01323 449415.

STAND PROUD IN HAILSHAM 2025 was a resounding success at an event with festival vibes which took place at the White Hart in Horsebridge on Saturday. Hundreds of people enjoyed the celebration, which ran from noon to midnight and featured a variety of live entertainment, music, comedy, hot food and activities. " Unity and friendship were present throughout the event, so a huge thank you to everyone who attended.“

COUNTRY PARK DOG WALKERS are reminded that the Parish Council is aware that dogs being walked off leads continues to be a concern for some park users. They say, "While dogs are permitted off lead in the park, we would like to reiterate that it is advised they are kept on leads, especially in areas where others are walking. Please also be mindful that some dogs may be reactive or nervous around others. We kindly ask all dog owners to keep their pets under control at all times and to respect the space and safety of fellow park users." Thank you for your cooperation in helping us keep the park a safe and enjoyable space for everyone.