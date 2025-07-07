Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

LPA FOOTBALL ACADEMY are running their first ever Summer Camp at Hellingly.

They are making the most of those first 3 days after school breaks up and trying something new. Go along and join for 3 days of fun, football and friends on 23 to 25 July at Hellingly Primary Academy. Discount available for full 3-day bookings. This event is open to children from other schools as well. Book at https://app.joinin.online/

SUMMER ACTIVITY DAY is on Wednesday 30 July from 10am to 2pm at Lower Horsebridge Recreation Ground. Free entry. Join us for a fun-filled day for all ages. Bring your picnics, pack your games and spend the day enjoying the sunshine. There will be plenty of space to relax, play and enjoy the summer vibes, so gather your family and friends and come along. No need to book, just turn up and enjoy.

MESSY CHURCH is on Sunday 13 July at 3.30pm until 5pm in Hellingly Church of St Peter & St Paul, Church Road Hellingly Hailsham, BN27 4HA, for Picnic and Praise and a summer picnic with arts and craft fun.

A FAMILY PET SERVICE is taking place at Hellingly church on Sunday 27 July at 10.45am. This will take place monthly on every Fourth Sunday at 10.45am for 45 mins at St Peter & St Paul, Church Road, Hellingly, Hailsham, BN27 4HA. Bring your pets for an all age family service, celebrating all of creation and of course our pets. Weather permitting, this service will be outside.

PROPOSED PARISH COUNCIL ENHANCEMENTS as reported by the Chair, Cllr David White at the Parish Council Residents Meeting are: A junior football pitch, two Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) courts, a walking or running path around the perimeter of the ground, upgraded changing facilities. These were on display at the Annual Parish Assembly. Work has begun on the refresh and review of the Hellingly Neighbourhood Plan, to reflect changes that have taken place since the adoption of the original Plan in 2021. Where changes are considered necessary, you will be asked foryour views. The PC continues to lobby for road safety improvements, especially on Station Road and Church Road. Both roads present safety hazards and lack pavements yet are the access to Hellingly Primary school as well as being a cut through for a lot of local traffic. Also, Park Road, which is too narrow for safe passage of buses and heavy goods vehicles. The absence of a new Wealden Plan leaves the district vulnerable to speculative development. The proposed government reorganisation, which may replace district councils with large county-based unitary authorities under a strategic mayor, introduces additional challenges. These developments underscore the need for a strong Parish Council to be your voice. While we have been fortunate to have committed Councillors, vacancies do arise. If you care about the future of our area, I urge you to consider standing for election or applying when vacancies occur.

A FAMILY BARN DANCE is taking place at Carters Corner Farm, Cowbeech Hill, Cowbeech on Saturday 12 July from 7 to 10pm. There will be a live band with caller, Dave Rannie. No experience is necessary. There will be a licensed bar. Admission is by ticket only at £15 adults, £10 child 16 years and under, which includes a Ploughmans Supper. To book tickets go to https://www.rubooking.com/uk/ETTO.

A FEAST OF ENGLISH SONG concert is to be held at Hellingly Church on Sunday 27 July from 5 to 7pm. Tenor Ben Hancox-Lachman sings 20th century compositions. Tickets £12 from musicboxwealden.co.uk.