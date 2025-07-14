Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

HELLINGLY COFFEE DROP IN is at St Peter and St Paul, Hellingly and Holy Trinity, Upper Dicker on Saturday 19 July from 10am until 12noon at SS Peter and Paul, Hellingly Church.

Not your usual coffee morning, no cake stall or raffle, but just the chance to drop-in, have a coffee, biscuit or cake and a really good old natter.

A FEAST OF ENGLISH SONG concert is to be held at Hellingly Church on Sunday 27 July from 5 to 7pm. Tenor Ben Hancox-Lachman sings 20th century compositions. Tickets £12 from musicboxwealden.co.uk.

THE HELLINGLY GARDENS TRAIL, part of the National Garden Scheme and St Peter and St Paul’s Patronal Festival held recently coincided with a beautiful sunny day. The village and the church were teeming with visitors from all around the area. Jane and Colin Tourle kindly opened their garden for refreshments and hosted the Patronal Festival Lunch. Proceeds from the refreshments will be donated to church funds. Grateful thanks to Jane, all of the helpers and the bakers. A donation of £2000 has been received into the church account.

THE BLUEBELL FARM TRAIL at the beginning of May seems a long time ago but this week the Friends of Hellingly Church received their share of the proceeds from this super event. They had good weather and the Bluebells were at their best, so the proceeds were an amazing £1261.83. Thanks to all of those who helped in the kitchen and at the gatehouse. Thanks are also due to John McCutcheon for opening his woods for the benefit of many charities. Well over £1 million has been raised for local charities since this began in 1972.