Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

HELLINGLY CHURCH TEMPORARY CLOSURE during the months of August and September with its services being held either outside, at Upper Dicker Church or at the Hellingly Community Hub.

Hellingly services during August and September will be held at: 10:45am Sunday Eucharist - Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly BN27 4EP. 9:30am Thursday BCP Eucharist - Holy Trinity, Upper Dicker, 8am Morning Prayer (Monday to Thursday) Holy Trinity, Upper Dicker.

HELLINGLY PARISH COUNCIL has its next Planning and Environment meeting on 13 August. If you wish to come along the details can be found on the PC website. There are currently two Councillor vacancies. Please contact the Clerk for more details at [email protected]. Burfield Grange had new baby & toddler play equipment installed last week, in the play area at the front of the development and the other play area on the same development had a new balance beam and a spinny wheel installed, all part of the improvements on Burfield Grange. Regarding the Country Park play area the PC is still waiting for the new basket swing and swing unit to be installed, delivery expected in August. The Young at Heart Club over 55s social club activities in August include Allie with her Happiness in Motion games, a Frailty and Blood pressure talk and Sussex Police. In September the amazing singer Cydney will make a welcome return, along with a talk by Citizen’s Advice and lots more. One of the PCs other free clubs, Hellihubs, for babies & toddlers, is running throughout the summer holidays with activities for older siblings too. This is every Monday from 8.30am to 10am. You can find out more on the website at www.hellingly-pc.gov.uk where you can also sign up for the Parish Council’s monthly newsletter. Roadworks are taking place along Hempstead Lane now until 17 October. The Cricketers Café in the Country Park is now open from Tuesday to Saturday (closed Sunday and Mondays) from 10am to 5pm.

THE FESTIVAL OF TRANSPORT will run over the bank holiday weekend from Saturday 23 August to Monday 25 August at Broad Farm, North Street, Hellingly, East Sussex BN27 4DU daily from 10am to 5pm. The show is all about transport throughout the ages, from steam cars and engines, classic buses, cars, motorbikes, commercial vehicles, military vehicles and everything in between. There will be a large number of food stands and drinks tent for all the family with entertainment. Also showcasing a large variety of stalls including auto jumble, live arena displays in the middle of the showground with demonstrations throughout the day. Harris's Old Tyme Amusements Fun Fair and Side Stalls. Tickets are free for under 5s, £3 for under 15s, £8 seniors, £10 full price.

The new Burfield Grange play equipment

HELLINGLY CHURCH CAKE STALL will not be at the Transport Festival this year as it has proved problematic. Instead, the Parish Church will be using their pitch to reach out to its local community. They will be doing a leaflet drop throughout the parish during August inviting people to come and make themselves known at the stall should they wish to join in with the mission and ministry in this parish. Father Jeremy says, “As you may know from our Mission Action Plan (available in church) we have lots of ideas which have not yet been started. We hope that some people will want to help.” There will be a tent with some activities and craft stalls which will clearly be identified as the parish church’s tent. Help will be needed from people to offer craft demonstrations, engage with visitors and help in general. This is not a fundraiser, it is about raising awareness and creating engagement.

HELLINGLY ACTIVITY DAY was a great success. The Parish Council who hosted this event on Horsebridge Recreation Ground sends out a thank you to everyone who came along. The weather stayed dry too. Parish Clerk, Jenny Hoodless, said, “We think it was the best attendance we’ve ever had at one of our activity days, and we hope you all had a fantastic time. A huge thank you to all the volunteers and staff who helped the day run so smoothly – we couldn’t have done it without you. Thanks also to the local clubs, stall holders, and of course, DJ Cas for keeping the vibes going all day.” The PC is now busy planning the next one, this time at Roebuck Country Park Cricket Pavilion and hopes to see you on Wednesday 20 August from 10am to 2pm. There will be more fun, games and activities for all ages.