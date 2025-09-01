Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

HELLINGLY WATER MILL had its last turning of the year last week when a crowd gathered to witness this marvel of engineering and take a peek inside the mill housing.

Owners of the Water Mill, Nicola and Andrew were intrigued as to the purpose of what they thought to be an old well outside their kitchen and when Adrian Backshall turned up with his Go Pro to have a closer look it was far more interesting than they had first thought. Nicky said, “Group member Adrian Backshall came to visit me at the Hellingly Watermill to investigate the ‘well’ outside my kitchen - a Victorian ‘add on’ to the 1750s house. It’s so close to the river, I was interested to understand how a fresh water well might work here. Apparently it’s not a well, as we discovered when Adie put his Go Pro camera down to investigate, it’s a cistern. ‘A Victorian underground cistern was a large, underground brick structure used in the Victorian era to store rainwater, often collected from rooftops via pipes, to be used for non-potable purposes like laundry, or sometimes even as a supplemental water source for the household. These large cisterns were designed to hold significant amounts of water and served to prevent flooding while providing a reliable water supply, particularly in areas with hard well water, before mains water became widespread.’ Adie took some amazing photos of the incredible brickwork underwater.”

HARVEST FESTIVAL PLOUGHMAN’S DINNER is hosted by Hailsham Young Farmers on Sunday 14 September at 7.30pm at Hellingly Hub. Group bookings of 2 to 6 people £15pp via email at [email protected].

HELLINGLY CHURCH is temporarily closed during August and September. Services will be held either outside, at Upper Dicker Church or at the Hellingly Community Hub. Hellingly services during August and September will be held at: 10:45am Sunday Eucharist - Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly BN27 4EP. 9:30am Thursday BCP Eucharist - Holy Trinity, Upper Dicker, 8am Morning Prayer (Monday to Thursday) Holy Trinity, Upper Dicker. Hellingly church restoration work is now underway and you can see the latest progress on ‘A Church Near You’ or Hellingly Parish Church Facebook page.

An interesting view into the cistern at Watermill House, Hellingly

BABY BANK & BEYOND CIC based in Hellingly has this week been very fortunate to receive a grant from the Chalk Cliff Trust so they can buy new essentials like mattresses and duvets for local children who may not have a warm and comfortable place to sleep. During August they gave out 15 bedding packs and 6 cots and without the support of funders like Chalk Cliff, would not be able to do this. “Well done to our new volunteer fundraiser Hayley who wasted no time and quickly secured this grant for us.” You can help by passing on anything from their list: Donating via Amazon Wish List - items start at 98p at https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/33IE5O5XWUV79..., Nominating Baby Bank & Beyond CIC as your family or workplace good cause. Details at [email protected], WhatsApp /text: 07355 445502. Currently they need and are asking for Gro bags or sleep sacks, cot bedding, boys clothing for 9 to 10 years, sterilisers, coats 0 to 10 years, shoes and wellies.

SPRINGHAM FARM owners invite you along to a social, walk and tasting. Join them for an early autumn catch-up at Springham, with a short walk, farming update, wildlife recovery chat and tasting of produce on Saturday 13 September from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Doors open at 10.15am at Springham Farm, Grove Hill, Hellingly BN27 4HE. The event is free, but it is requested you sign up at Eventbrite.co.uk. Under 18s need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. There is free parking on site.

HELLINGLY PARISH COUNCIL GRANTS application form is now open. Hellingly Parish Council recognises the importance of the valuable contributions by all organisations to the enhancement, improvement and wellbeing of the local community. To support the wellbeing of the local community, the Parish Council will provide monies within the Council’s annual Budget for the purpose of grant funding. This Policy applies to any organisation which falls within the eligibility criteria, which is based in or benefits the residents of Hellingly. Grants are payments made by the Parish Council to an organisation for a specific purpose and where it can be clearly demonstrated how funding will benefit and promote the wellbeing of the local community. Applications are available to download from the Parish Council website.

BEACHY HEAD CHAPLAINCY is the subject of a talk by Glen Ecclestone from the organisation at the Hellingly Mothers Union meeting on Tuesday 9 September. This will be in the Hailsham Parish Church room at 7pm. Everyone is welcome to what will be a very interesting evening. Come and bring a friend or two.

HELLLINGLY PARISH COUNCIL MEETING is on Wednesday 10 September starting at 7.30pm at Hellingly Community Hub. Members of the public can come along and address the committee on any issues of the Parish during the first 15 minutes of the meeting. The meeting will be held at The Community Hub, Hellingly, East Sussex BN27 4EP. Enquiries to the Clerk on 01323 449415 or email [email protected]. The Agenda will be on the website at www.hellingly-pc.gov.uk.