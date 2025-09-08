Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

HELLINGLY CHURCH is temporarily closed during August and September.

Services will be held either outside, at Upper Dicker Church or at the Hellingly Community Hub. Hellingly services during August and September will be held at: 10:45am Sunday Eucharist - Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly BN27 4EP. 9:30am Thursday BCP Eucharist - Holy Trinity, Upper Dicker, 8am Morning Prayer (Monday to Thursday) Holy Trinity, Upper Dicker. Hellingly church restoration work is now underway and you can see the latest progress on ‘A Church Near You’ or Hellingly Parish Church Facebook page.

LOWER HORSEBRIDGE RECREATION GROUND is the subject of some drainage work which will be lasting another two weeks. Hellingly Parish Council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your patience and understanding while these important works are carried out.

MESSY CHURCH IS BACK this Sunday at Hellingly Community Hub, Roebuck Park from 3.30 to 5pm. Messy church is based on creativity, hospitality and celebration. Go along and see what it is like. Suitable for all ages and stages. There is no charge but donations are welcome. There is arts and crafts, singing and storytelling, Sunday tea for all.