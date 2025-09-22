Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

A THEATRE CAMP for 6 to 12 year olds is coming to Hellingly Community Hub on 27 and 28 October.

Two action packed days of singing, dancing, acting and stage magic, ending with a mini showcase for parents and carers on day two. The camp funds from 9am to 3.30pm at Hellingly Community Hub BN27 4EP and is £40 per child, per day. The Camp is led by Cydney Edwards. To book 07713 976396 or email [email protected].

HELLINGLY PRIMARY SCHOOL TOURS are bookable now for Hellingly Community Primary School for Prospective Parents of children due to start school in September 2026. To book a place on one of the tours on Wednesdays 12, 19 or 26 November from 4.30 to 5.30 or Thursdays 13, 20, 27 November from 9.30am to 11am, please contact the school office on 01323 844346. Further admissions information on the East Sussex website www.eastsussex.gov.uk.

HALLOWEEN CRAFT DAY bookings now being taken for kids activity sessions on Wednesday 29 October. There are two sessions at 10am to 12 noon and 12.30pm to 2.30pm. Suitable for U10s at £2 per child with adults and under 1s free. Booking forms from The Hub office or on the website www.hellingly-pc.gov.uk or email [email protected].

Community Matters

HELLINGLY CHURCH remains temporarily closed during August and September. You can see the latest progress on ‘A Church Near You’ or Hellingly Parish Church Facebook page.

JAMES PLOWRIGHT, HELLINGLY SCHOOL MASTER lies in the Hellingly Churchyard. Local Historian, Nicola Walker, tells his story: James was born in the village of Epperstone in Nottinghamshire around 1812 and started work as a tailor. He married Sophia Platts in 1836 in Nottingham. James had the opportunity to study and gained the qualification necessary to become a National school teacher. Hellingly School was probably his first formal appointment and he moved his wife and 3 children, Henry, Mary and Sarah to the parish only a couple of years after the school had opened. The records show his 4th child James was born and baptised in Hellingly in 1847, followed by James and Sophia’s fifth child Fanny in 1849. The School Log of June 18th, 1864, confirms 15 year old Fanny’s engagement as an Assistant to her schoolmaster father for the sum of £5 per year. The week after, the school was inspected and concluded that ‘the school is conducted by Mr Plowright with industry and assiduity. The children are very fairly taught.’

It appears from the log that James started to become too ill to attend school and from time to time during 1867 a temporary teacher was bought in to cover his duties with the Hellingly vicar Revd Geldart attending more often to deliver scripture lessons. One school entry records that he was going to Hastings with his wife for the week to seek more information about his illness.

Finally a special entry in the log reads ‘On Sunday 18th August at 12.20, Mr James Plowright the Master died. He had laboured in his profession for 23 years with much success and was a man very much respected. Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord even so saith the spirit, for they rest from their labours.’

According to his death certificate, he had died from icterus, a liver dysfunction causing jaundice. James’ death meant Sophia lost her home at the schoolhouse and with poor health herself, she lodged in Surrey for quite a few years before making her way back up to the parish where she was born. Daughter Fanny never married and eventually joined her Mother in Nottinghamshire. She worked as a governess, dying of Influenza in 1891.

Tragically, Sophia was to suffer the loss of all of her children during her lifetime and passed away in 1897. Family have posted photos up on Ancestry of James and Sophia. James’ gravestone in Hellingly Churchyard is within sight of the schoolhouse where he taught. The photos are also posted on the Hellingly, Horsebridge & The Dicker Community Facebook group.