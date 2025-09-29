Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

THE MOTHER’S UNION will next be meeting at Abbots Wood Care Home on 14 October at the usual time of 7pm.

HELLINGLY CHURCH HARVEST SUPPER is on Saturday 11 October in Hellingly Church at 7pm. More details to follow. Regarding Love in a Box 2025, Chris and Kate Macdonald have said that “although Christmas still seems a long way away it will probably creep up on us faster than we think. It is hard for us to comprehend the fact that there are tens of thousands of children in parts of Eastern Europe who are likely to receive no Christmas gifts at all, either because their parents are too poor to buy them anything or because they have no parents.” Mustard Seed Relief Mission seeks to provide as many of these children as it can with Christmas presents through their annual "Love in a Box" appeal and this is a cause that Hellingly and Upper Dicker Churches have supported for many years. If you would like to be involved, please pick up a leaflet in church or Hellingly hub and simply follow the instructions. The idea is to get hold of a shoe box, choose what age and gender you are buying for and buy toys and other items to fill the box (as shown on the leaflet). Please place your filled box at the back of church (after it has re-opened) and we will collect them from there. The closing date for this is Sunday 2 November, rather earlier than in previous years. If you have any spare shoe boxes please could you put them in the back of church. “We are also very grateful to the ladies in our churches who have knitted numerous items of children’s clothing which will soon be available. Thank you.” Hellingly Church remains temporarily closed during August and September. You can see the latest progress on ‘A Church Near You’ or Hellingly Parish Church Facebook page.