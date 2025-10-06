Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

PARISH COUNCIL UPDATES are that the office has a change of hours and will now be open Monday to Thursday 9am to 3pm and will be closed on Fridays.

There are two Councillor vacancies on the Parish Council. If you wish to apply please speak to the Parish Clerk or email [email protected].

A Scoping opinion has been submitted to WDC for 300 new houses on Mill Lane. The PC is asking for help in putting a stop to this “as we know how badly Mill Lane floods and the pumping station in Station Road is already on its knees.” Send your concerns to [email protected].

The PC has the go ahead for an additional 16 car parking spaces at the Hub which will help on their busy days. They are just waiting for a date from the contractors for work to start. On the Lower Horsebridge Recreation Grounds Sports Project, the PC has received planning permission for the extended changing rooms and toilets to the existing Club House. Quotes are being obtained and work hopefully will start in March 2026. For the rest of the project elements, the PC are seeking quotes and will shortly be submitting a planning application. The drainage work for the football pitches has been completed but they now need to wait for 3 months before it can be played on.

Regarding the Country Park, the Grounds Team have done an excellent job on clearing some of the area by the top pond for those who like to fish, they are now looking at the possibility of building a jetty. Unfortunately, the dog park is continuously being vandalised and the equipment broken, making is unsafe for dogs to use. Please report any broken equipment to the office.

HELLINGLY PARISH COUNCIL GRANTS are now available via the Parish Council website. Closing date is 31 October. These are for sports, social clubs and charities.

HELLINGLY CHURCH remains temporarily closed during August and September. You can see the latest progress on ‘A Church Near You’ or Hellingly Parish Church Facebook page.

HELLINGLY CHURCH HARVEST SUPPER is on Saturday 11 October in Hellingly Church at 7pm.

THE MOTHER’S UNION will next be meeting at Abbots Wood Care Home on 14 October at the usual time of 7pm. We will be having a Beetle Drive interspersed with questions and discussion based around AFIA (Away From It All). This is a local MU project giving needy families the chance to have a holiday at one of our caravans based at Selsey and Winchelsea. We support this project annually with our fundraising. All welcome.

CALLING ALL TRANSPORT FANS. Next year marks the 50th Festival of Transport and organisers want to make it extra special. They are looking for fun, fresh, and transport-focused ideas to help them celebrate this golden milestone in style. Whether it is something nostalgic, creative, interactive, or just plain awesome, they want to hear from you. Remember, this is a daytime-only event over the August bank holiday and they support local charities, so every idea you share helps do more good in our community. Drop your suggestions into their Festival of Transport Facebook Page or message them or use the website at https://www.ehvc.biz/ and help make their 50th the best one yet.