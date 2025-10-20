Hellingly and Horsebridge Village News

BABY BANK CIC based in Hellingly, has installed its first Christmas Collection point at The Works in the Quintins Centre in Hailsham.

Last Christmas Baby Bank provided nearly 150 individually made up present bags for children in the community that may have received very little. They tried to include something each child wanted, something they needed, something to do, something to read and something to wear, and some chocolate. This year they may be asked to compile more, so if you could put a toy or something for ages 0 to 10 in the basket they would be really grateful.

Maybe you would be willing to support Baby Bank & Beyond CIC as a family, workplace or group. If so, just drop them a message on their Facebook page, Baby Bank & Beyond CIC, or email [email protected].

If you are finding things difficult right now, you are not alone. If you do not have any alternatives and need basics for a new arrival, baby or child up to 10, just let them know.

Baby Bank Christmas collection point in The Works, Hailsham

Please do not wrap the gifts as volunteers will not know which child may benefit from your gift the most, so unwrapped would be perfect. The Baby Bank seals everything in a gift bag rather than wrapping individually as there were over 500 donations last year and the time and cost would be prohibitive.

HELLINGLY CHURCH COFFEE MORNING is this Saturday 25 October at the Church. Go along for a coffee, tea and biscuits. There will be a raffle and cake stall.

THE CHURCH REFURBISHMENT IS FINISHED and Services are back in St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Hellingly from this Sunday 26 October at 8am and 10.45am .Extra unforeseen work was required in treating its ancient timbers and so the scaffolding could not be removed until a couple of weeks ago which itself took a few days and the church then needed to be cleaned and reset. The Services until now have all been held at Holy Trinity and The Hub.

Evensong for All Souls’ Day is at 4pm on Sunday 2 November in Hellingly Church. A new service is being introduced to remember all those who we have loved and lost in the form of a sung Evensong. Do come along and be part of this shared commemoration together. The choir will be singing. If you would like the name of someone to be read out in commemoration please let Fr Jeremy know.

Hellingly Church has finally reopened after months of refurbishing work

LOVE IN A BOX 2025: It is hard for us to comprehend the fact that there are tens of thousands of children in parts of Eastern Europe who are likely to receive no Christmas gifts at all, either because their parents are too poor to buy them anything or because they have no parents. Mustard Seed Relief Mission seeks to provide as many of these children as it can with Christmas presents through their annual "Love in a Box" appeal and this is a cause that Hellingly and Upper Dicker Churches have supported for many years. If you would like to be involved, please pick up a leaflet in church or hub and simply follow the instructions. The idea is to get hold of a shoe box, choose what age and gender you're buying for and buy toys and other items to fill the box (as shown on the leaflet). Please place your filled box at the back of church and we will collect them from there. The closing date for this is Sunday 2 November, rather earlier than in previous years. If you have any spare shoe boxes please could you put them in the back of church. We are also very grateful to the ladies in our churches who have knitted numerous items of children's' clothing which will soon be available.

HELLINGLY COMMUNITY HUB is celebrating its fifth year. In just five years, the Hub has become the beating heart of parish life hosting hundreds of events, welcoming thousands of visitors, and providing a modern, welcoming space for our community to come together. From baby and toddler groups, youth clubs and exercise classes, to conferences, training sessions and social gatherings, the Hub has truly become a home for all ages. The Parish Council extends a huge thank you to every resident, volunteer, group leader and business who has supported them over the past five years. “Your energy and enthusiasm has turned this space into something very special for Hellingly. Here’s to the next chapter.” The Hub is at Hellingly Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly BN27 4EP and can be booked at [email protected] on 01323 449415.

HELLINGLY PARISH COUNCIL GRANTS are now available via the Parish Council website. Closing date is 31 October. These are for sports, social clubs and charities.