Hellingly and Horsebridge Villlage News

CHRISTMAS SERVICES: Carols by Candlelight are being held simultaneously at Hellingly and Upper Dicker at 6pm on Sunday 22 December.

On Christmas Eve there is a Crib Service at Hellingly at 5.30 and Midnight Mass at 11.30pm. Eucharist on Christmas Day is at 10.45 and on Sunday 29 December The 1st Sunday of Christmas is a Eucharist at 10.45.

CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL interim report. So far the result financially is about £2,000.The final figure will come next week. The Guides and Brownies won the competition for the best dressed tree, but who will drink the champagne? The Friends' committee is most grateful to all those who supported in different ways, especially those who did all the baking of cakes ,mince pies etc.

UKRAINE UPDATE: The PC made an appeal for donations of dog food for the dogs who have been taken on by the frontline soldiers in Ukraine and are pleased to say that several donations were received and the food has now arrived safely in Ukraine. Thanks to all who donated. Supplies are still in desperate need. If you would like to donate dog food or any medical supplies, such as pain relief, bandages and antiseptics, the Community Hub office is a drop off point during office hours Monday to Friday.

A PARISH COUNCIL MEETING will be held on Wednesday 8 January at 7pm. This meeting will be held at Hellingly Community Hub. Members of the public are welcome to attend. Please see the agenda on the website more details. The Council is also embarking upon a review of the Neighbourhood Development Plan. The review has been delayed as a result of the General Election and the need to see what changes central government intends to impose on the area. One thing is clear is that there will be no reduction in the requirement on Wealden to continue to deliver an ever-increasing number of new homes across the District. However what Government seems to ignore is that District Councils do not build houses and if they really want to address the failure to deliver, they should tackle the developers and require them to build out the permissions already granted (some 8000 in Wealden) before insisting on blighting even more green spaces by granting yet more consents. It is difficult to see where more houses could be built in Hellingly without damaging the environment that so many of us appreciate but I expect property speculators will have their own ideas. We may have successfully defended the appeal on the land south of the A271 near the Boship, but I suspect that a revised scheme will be proposed! However, it is encouraging to see a planning inspector placing reliance of those Neighbourhood Plan policies designed to prevent the coalescence of Lower Horsebridge, Lower Dicker and Hailsham and to preserve the Cuckmere Valley corridor as a valued green space and ecological corridor. The Council is also continuing to work on the improvements to the Lower Horsebridge recreation ground. The immediate priority has been to open the space up for carparking (which has been done) thereby alleviating the pressure on the adjoining roads. The next stage is to deliver the improved playing spaces.

FRIENDS OF PARK WOOD Hellingly would like to thank you very much for the supportive messages they have received both within emails from its members and also comments from followers on the Facebook page, following their message at the end of November. With regards to sharing the funds in the bank account, the following groups have been suggested: Children With Cancer Fund – Polegate, Hailsham Pavilion, East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service, Hellingly Baby Bank and Laughton Green Wood. Ideally they would like to give three smaller amounts of money to three local beneficiaries, rather than give it all to one. There will be a poll on the Facebook page, so if you are able to, place your vote on there. If you are not a Facebook follower, email [email protected] with your choice of beneficiaries. It could be split between all five options but then this would of course, mean less money for each group. Please get in touch for more information. The poll will hopefully allow them to reach a decision about the beneficiaries and distribute the funds within the next few weeks.