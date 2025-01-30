Hellingly Community Hub: A thriving space bringing people together

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Since opening in December 2020, Hellingly Community Hub has become a vital part of the local community, offering a welcoming space where people of all ages can connect, learn, and stay active. As 2024 marks its busiest year yet, the Hub continues to thrive, with an increasing number of clubs, groups, and organisations making it their home.

A Hub Full of Life and Activity

The Hub, located in The Drive, Hellingly, is a bustling centre of activity throughout the week. Whether you’re looking for social connections, fitness classes, or a place for community events, there’s always something happening:

Hellingly Youth Hub – A fun and safe space for young people in years 6-11 (Wednesday evenings)

The Hellihubs Baby & Toddler Group – Supporting parents and carers with engaging activities (Mondays 8.30am-10am)

Fitness Classes – From Pilates to Bootcamp, keeping the community active

Young @ Heart Over 55’s – A vibrant social group with refreshments, quizzes, bingo, activities, and light exercise (Mondays 10.30am-12.30pm)

The Hub is also a sought-after venue for birthday parties, family celebrations, fundraising events, and business meetings, offering a flexible and well-equipped space for all occasions.

A Space Designed for Comfort and Convenience

One of the reasons the Hub has become so popular is its modern and user-friendly facilities, designed to make every visit enjoyable:

• Three spacious rooms with free Wi-Fi, hearing loops, underfloor heating, air conditioning, and a sound system

• A fully equipped kitchen, perfect for catering needs

• Free car parking with two electric vehicle charging points

• A lending library, where visitors can donate, swap, or borrow books and puzzles

A True Community Hub

Jenny Hoodless, Clerk of Hellingly Parish Council, shared:

“Hellingly Community Hub has become more than just a venue – it’s a place where people come together, friendships are formed, and community spirit thrives. Seeing how many people benefit from this space is truly heartwarming, and we are committed to ensuring it continues to serve Hellingly for years to come.”

Host Your Next Event at Hellingly Community Hub

Whether you’re planning a community meet-up, fitness class, training day or a special celebration, the Hub provides the perfect setting. It is available for:

• Community clubs & social groups

• Fitness & exercise classes

• Children’s birthday parties (including space for inflatables!)

• Fundraising events & quiz nights

• Business meetings, workshops, and seminars

With its modern facilities, easy accessibility, and warm atmosphere, Hellingly Community Hub is the ideal place to bring people together.

To find out more or make a booking:

Contact The Bookings Team on 01323 449415 or Email [email protected]