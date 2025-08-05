Hellingly Community Hub celebrates record attendance at Family Fun Day – next event announced for 20th August
Despite the unpredictable British summer, the weather held out and families came out in force to enjoy a packed day of fun, games, and community spirit. With what is believed to be the best attendance yet (300 people!), the event brought together local residents, clubs, and organisations for a free and fun-filled day in the sun.
Activities included bungee trampolines, inflatables, crafts, tattoos, and sports taster sessions hosted by local clubs including Hellingly Rugby Club and Hellingly Lions Speedway Club. The Sussex Police, ESFR fire engine team, and Freedom Leisure also joined in with interactive activities for all ages, alongside much-loved favourites like Carnival Ices and the Bags of Fun prize games.
“We’re so proud of how the community came together,” said Jenny from Hellingly Parish Council. “Thank you to all the volunteers, local clubs, and DJ Cas for keeping the energy high all day long. These events wouldn’t be possible without your support.”
The team is already planning the next Summer Activity Day, taking place on Wednesday 20th August, 10am–2pm, Roebuck Park Cricket Ground.
The event promises more free activities, games, and entertainment for all ages, with local favourites returning and new surprises planned.
Hellingly Community Hub invites everyone to bring picnic blankets, friends, and family for another fantastic day out.
Feedback from the July event is warmly welcomed and can be sent to: [email protected]
For updates, visit the Hellingly Community Hub Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1XjUoPf4hV/?mibextid=wwXIfr