Hellingly Community Hub considers launching monthly co-working sessions to support home-based business owners

As The Hub gets to know more independent business owners in the local area, a significant gap in support for those working from home has become clear. In response, The Hub is considering the launch of monthly co-working sessions to create a supportive, inclusive community for home-based professionals.

“Many of our local business owners face the isolation that often accompanies working from home,” said Nic Gray, PR at The Hub. “We’re passionate about community and inclusion, and we believe these sessions could offer much-needed support, networking, and collaboration opportunities for independent professionals.”

The proposed initiative is designed to address the loneliness and lack of connection that can come with remote work by providing a dedicated space for professionals to connect, share ideas, and collaborate. The Hub is eager to hear feedback from the community before finalising any plans.

To gauge interest and gather input, The Hub is inviting local home-based business owners to comment on their Facebook post and share their thoughts. “Your feedback is invaluable,” added Julie O’Neill. “If we receive enough interest, we’ll develop full details on these sessions and look to expand the offering as needed.”

Could Co-Working in Hellingly be the start of something great?

Local business owners and supporters are encouraged to comment and share the opportunity with fellow home-working friends. Full details will be provided once sufficient interest has been confirmed.

