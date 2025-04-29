Hellingly Community Hub continues to thrive as a popular local venue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hellingly Community Hub, located just outside Hailsham, is fast becoming one of the area’s most valued and versatile venues with more individuals, local organisations, and businesses choosing the modern space for everything from team meetings and training sessions to children’s parties and community events.

Since opening, the Hub has seen a steady increase in bookings and footfall, with many praising its accessible layout, high-spec facilities, and welcoming atmosphere.

A Space for All

Currently, the Hub hosts a wide variety of regular hirers, including fitness instructors, local groups, charities, and education providers. From Pilates classes and wellbeing workshops to birthday celebrations and networking events, the Hub’s three flexible rooms offer a clean, professional, and cost-effective solution for a wide range of needs.

Business Meetings at Hellingly Community Hub

The main space, The David White Hall, features a high-quality conference system, projector, underfloor heating, flip charts, Wi-Fi, hearing loops, and use of a large kitchen attached. Two additional meeting rooms offer ideal environments for smaller group sessions, planning meetings, or breakout activities.

Julie O’Neill, one of the Hub Coordinators, commented: “We’re incredibly proud of what the Hub has become, a true centre-point for the local community. Whether you’re hosting a toddler group, business meeting, or birthday party, our aim is to make the process simple, affordable, and enjoyable for everyone involved.”

Accessible & Affordable

With ample free parking, electric car charging points, modern kitchen facilities, and competitive hire rates, the Hub has become a go-to location for anyone looking to host an event in the Hailsham, Hellingly and the local area.

Party set up at Hellingly Community Hub

The venue continues to receive glowing feedback from hirers and visitors alike, praised not just for its quality and convenience, but for the warm, inclusive community spirit it fosters.

Interested in Booking?

Whether you’re organising a business workshop, celebration, class, or community gathering, the Hellingly Community Hub team is ready to help.

We are also an ideal venue for wakes, memorial services and celebrations of life.

Hellingly Community Hub

To enquire about availability, arrange a tour, or make a booking:

Or contact the team directly by calling 01323 449415 or emailing [email protected]

Let the Hellingly Community Hub be the perfect backdrop for your next memorable event.