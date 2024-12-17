Hellingly Community Hub spreads festive cheer at Christmas Special

On Monday 16th December, 2024 – Hellingly Community Hub was transformed into a magical winter wonderland as the Hellihubs Group and community came together to celebrate the much-anticipated Christmas Special.

The highlight of the morning was Santa’s grand arrival in his enchanting grotto. Santa greeted each child with warmth and excitement, handing out presents and bringing smiles to every face. The children dove into a world of fun, enjoying their new toys and participating in Christmas-themed crafts that sparked creativity and joy.

Meanwhile, parents had the chance to relax with a hot drink and a delicious festive mince pie, enjoying the cheerful atmosphere and the opportunity to connect with other families. The Hub was alive with laughter, community spirit, and festive goodwill.

As the event drew to a close, Santa bid a fond farewell, promising to return for the big day ahead. A special thank you goes to Barry Funnell from the Hailsham Rotary Club for helping Santa find The Hub.

The Christmas Special was another unforgettable celebration for the Hellihubs Group and Hellingly Community Hub, bringing together families and neighbours for a magical morning.

About Hellihubs Group:Every Monday from 8.30am to 10.00am, the Hellihubs Group hosts a FREE parent and toddler group at the Hellingly Community Hub. Run by Hellingly Parish Council, it’s a wonderful opportunity for parents to make new friends, enjoy a cuppa and a chat, while their little ones play. It’s FREE and no booking is required—just pop along and join in!

For more information, please contact: 01323 449415