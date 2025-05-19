Hellingly & Horsebridge Village News

HELLINGLY WATER MILL TURNING will be taking place on Monday, May 26 at 3pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owners will be opening up the watermill building for you to see inside and talking about what it is like to live there and the history of the site, where there has been a mill since 1255. There is no admission charge or donation requested but entry is at your own risk. Children and dogs (on leads) are welcome but both should be kept under close supervision due to the proximity to the river.

The date will be confirmed over the Bank Holiday Weekend on Social Media. If you would like to come along Watermill House is at Mill Lane, Hellingly BN27 4EY next to the Cuckoo Trail in Mill Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ASCENSION DAY is being celebrated at Hellingly Church on Thursday, May 29 at 7am (yes in the morning) followed by a full cooked breakfast if you wish, bacon butties are an alternative. To help with the catering please add your name to the list by the door, there is a suggested cost of £6. Please come to this lovely service even if you do not stay for the breakfast.

Hellingly Church of St Peter & St Paul

HELLINGLY FAMILY ACTIVITY DAY is at Lower Horsebridge Rec on Wednesday, May 28 from 10am to 2pm. This is a free event and weather permitting there will be lots of activities throughout the day including giant inflatable archery, inflatable penalty shoot-out, under 5s inflatable play area, cornhole, chocolate strawberries and marshmallows (available to purchase), dreamcatcher crafting, bungee trampolines, balloon dome (small cost applies), ice cream, local clubs and more. Bring a picnic. Some activities may be chargeable.

HELLINGLY PARISH COUNCIL have arranged for the bus shelter on North Street to have a new roof. The PC has also taken over responsibility for a new information board along the Cuckoo Trail. Hellingly PC had an excellent Internal Audit Report for 2024/25. The Young at Heart Club for June, July and August will be having Boccia and other indoor games, talks from CSI Brian, an Energy Efficiency presentation, Towner Gallery and will be playing bingo having quizzes and much more.

HELLINGLY BOWLS CLUB has its Big Weekend on Sunday, May 25 from 12 to 4pm when they hope new players will come along and have a go. Bring your friends and enjoy some refreshments and cake. Please bring flat soled shoes. The Club is on the Lower Horsebridge Recreation Ground, Lower Horsebridge, BN27 4DL. The event is free. If you cannot make it this time contact Roger Simmons by email at [email protected] or call 07704 838512 for enquiries or visit the website at www.hellinglybc.co.uk. If wet, please check the Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROGATION DAY FAMILY SERVICE is on Sunday, May 25 at the 10.45am Family Service. The congregation will start in church and then walk to a couple of locations in the parish nearby to pray for a good harvest. Do come suitably equipped.