Hellingly & Horsebridge Village News

HELLINGLY PARISH COUNCIL GROUNDS TEAM have been very busy refurbishing the Bus Shelter along the A22 Lower Dicker.

Now people can actually see there is a one there. They have also been renovating some of the picnic benches at the back of the Hub. There were two Active Play Sessions held this week, one at Lower Horsebridge Rec and the other at the Country Park. More than 40 children enjoyed themselves thanks Freedom Leisure. The Cricketers Cafe was so busy this week, Tracey had to close for a day to bake more food. Highlights magazine is no longer being printed and the PC is now producing a monthly newsletter which is available online from the website, or even easier, sign up with your email. Printed copies are available at the Hub.

HELLINGLY CHURCH TEMPORARY CLOSURE during the months of August and September with its services being held either outside, at Upper Dicker Church or at the Hellingly Community Hub. Hellingly services during August and September will be held at: 10:45am Sunday Eucharist - Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly BN27 4EP. 9:30am Thursday BCP Eucharist - Holy Trinity, Upper Dicker, 8am Morning Prayer (Monday to Thursday) Holy Trinity, Upper Dicker. Hellingly church restoration work is now underway and you can see the latest progress on ‘A Church Near You’ or Hellingly Parish Church Facebook page.

FREE SUMMER HOLIDAY ACTIVITY Day is taking place on the Roebuck Park Cricket Field on Wednesday, August 20 from 10am to 2pm. There will be sports clubs, bungie trampoline, inflatables, games, crafts and lots more.

PARISH CHURCH GARDEN MORNING is on Monday, August 18 starting at 9.30am at Hellingly Church Yard. If you can help, please bring your own gardening tools. Refreshments will be available.

FESTIVAL OF TRANSPORT SERVICE is a family one and as usual the congregation should meet at 10.45am in Hellingly Churchyard and walk together to the FOT Showground for a family service in the main ring. All are very welcome to join us for this outdoor service.