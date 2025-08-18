Hellingly & Horsebridge Village News

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

HELLINGLY FESTIVAL OF TRANSPORT is taking place at Broad Farm, Hellingly BN27 4DS, this coming bank holiday weekend from Saturday to Monday, 10am to 5pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be over 1500 exhibits and makes a great family day out. There is a free car park. Adults £10, children £3, seniors £8. All cards accepted. There will be steam engines, working exhibits, commercial and military, stationary engines, motor cycles, cars, buses and tractors as well as models and bygones. Trade stands include autojumble. There will be arena displays, children’s attractions, a beer tent and food court. All displays are subject to the weather.

HELLINGLY PARISH COUNCIL UPDATE: Finally, after four months, the basket swing and double swing in the Country Park have been replaced due to difficulty getting the parts. Last week, the Parish Council celebrated Councillor Bryan Hesselgrave's 90th birthday and having served for over 25 years on Hellingly Parish Council. Parish Clerk, Jenny Hoodless, said: “Bryan you are amazing, your knowledge of Hellingly history and grounds is phenomenal. You are a walking encyclopaedia. More importantly you are a wonderful person and we love working with you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

REMINDER: HELLINGLY CHURCH TEMPORARY CLOSURE during August and September. Services will be held either outside, at Upper Dicker Church or at the Hellingly Community Hub. Hellingly services during August and September will be held at: 10:45am Sunday Eucharist - Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly BN27 4EP. 9:30am Thursday BCP Eucharist - Holy Trinity, Upper Dicker, 8am Morning Prayer (Monday to Thursday) Holy Trinity, Upper Dicker. Hellingly church restoration work is now underway and you can see the latest progress on ‘A Church Near You’ or Hellingly Parish Church Facebook page.

Festival of Transport exhibits, arena, funfair and more for all the family

FESTIVAL OF TRANSPORT SERVICE is a family one and as usual the congregation should meet at 10.45am in Hellingly Churchyard and walk together to the FOT Showground for a family service in the main ring. All are very welcome to join us for this outdoor service.

DANCE MANIA IS BACK this Sunday at The White Hart Pub, Horsebridge. Partying with some awesome local DJs inside and outside playing the very best in house, dance, trance and oldskool grooves. You can purchase a Dance Mania refillable cup with all donations going to the Children with Cancer Fund. Kids welcome until 7pm. Kids juice cups are free (until stocks last). Bars inside and out with food spud van.

BABY BANK BIG COAT collection is back. Baby Bank & Beyond CIC would like to thank past donors who, for the past two years, thanks to your kindness, have enabled the charity to pass on hundreds of preloved winter coats to children who otherwise might not have had one. They were also fortunate to have received funding to buy over 100 brand-new coats, which were given out through schools and social services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We love knowing those coats will be reused again by another child this winter.” If you have a warm coat (age 5-10) in good condition, we would be so grateful for your donation or if you are able, you can support us through our Amazon Wish List, where affordable coats are included at http://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/. Their drop-off point is in Hellingly and you can message them for directions via their Facebook page or email [email protected].